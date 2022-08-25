"Nuts to see all these 5th grade jokes about a handicapped man" - NFL fans left fuming at derogatory remarks against Shaquem Griffin

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin's story has been one of the most inspiring in the NFL in the past decade. The former Seahawk was a breakout player in college. He drew a lot of attention as an amputee who did not have a right hand.
He announced his retirement from football via a Twitter post. Through the "Players' Tribune," he stated that he is looking forward to helping others as part of the NFL Legends Community.
There were some unfortunate comments regarding his amputated arm under his post, but the NFL community showed camaraderie and bashed the ill-wishers. Ultimately, he was endowed with love and well wishes after his announcement. Here are some of the tweets:
He will undoubtedly go down as a symbol of encouragement to young fans all around the world that anything is possible with determination and hard work.
Who was Shaquem Griffin? College football star and a true inspiration for millions
Shaquem Griffin was a stud for the UCF Knights as a linebacker. He recorded to 175 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, 10 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles during his four years at the Division I school.
He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 draft with pick number 141 overall. Among the pros, he appeared in 46 games in three seasons. He had nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack. Griffin also sacked Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs.
In his retirement post, Griffin talks about how playing football with his twin Shaquille Griffin has always been "plan B," and how it was now time for him to execute "plan A."
"It’s time for me to execute my Plan A...I know the positive effect I’m having on others. I’m speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to Corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams."
He ended his post with an endearing message to his brother which stated,
“I’m gonna go build something new so I can do what Dad always told us to do: leave the world a better place than when we found it.”
Griffin has certainly been an inspiration to many, and it sounds like he will continue to do so. We here at Sportskeeda wish him well in his retirement.