"Nuts to see all these 5th grade jokes about a handicapped man" - NFL fans left fuming at derogatory remarks against Shaquem Griffin

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin's story has been one of the most inspiring in the NFL in the past decade. The former Seahawk was a breakout player in college. He drew a lot of attention as an amputee who did not have a right hand.

He announced his retirement from football via a Twitter post. Through the "Players' Tribune," he stated that he is looking forward to helping others as part of the NFL Legends Community.

shaquem griffin @Shaquemgriffin theplayerstribune.com/posts/shaquem-… Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football. @PlayersTribune Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football. @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/shaquem-…

There were some unfortunate comments regarding his amputated arm under his post, but the NFL community showed camaraderie and bashed the ill-wishers. Ultimately, he was endowed with love and well wishes after his announcement. Here are some of the tweets:

AJB @ABurrow19213618 @NFL Nuts to see all these 5th grade jokes about a man, that's handicapped, who played in the NFL, from people who just sit and watch the NFL. @NFL Nuts to see all these 5th grade jokes about a man, that's handicapped, who played in the NFL, from people who just sit and watch the NFL.

ehhhpick @ehhhpick @NFL You guys all joke, he has done more with one hand than any of us have done with our lives. So easy to make jokes bit appreciate what he has done. @NFL You guys all joke, he has done more with one hand than any of us have done with our lives. So easy to make jokes bit appreciate what he has done.

Ross the Rugger @RossRugger @ABurrow19213618

How you can play LB in the NFL with 1 hand is insanely unbelievable. The work this man out in was insane to get there. @NFL True. I’m not saying he’s HOF takent type of special but he is one of the most special athletes I’ve seen.How you can play LB in the NFL with 1 hand is insanely unbelievable. The work this man out in was insane to get there. @ABurrow19213618 @NFL True. I’m not saying he’s HOF takent type of special but he is one of the most special athletes I’ve seen.How you can play LB in the NFL with 1 hand is insanely unbelievable. The work this man out in was insane to get there.

Wolf Spreads @WolfSpreadsApp @NFL Huge impact on and off the field. Best of luck on the next stage of your life, Shaquem! @NFL Huge impact on and off the field. Best of luck on the next stage of your life, Shaquem! https://t.co/058ZVyJP2z

Frank Novak @frankjnovak @NFL Congratulations Shaquem for making it to the league. While it was a short career it is one that I will remember as your story is an inspiration to many. Enjoy retirement and hope that you get to be involved with the game for years to come. Be it coaching or sideline reporter. @NFL Congratulations Shaquem for making it to the league. While it was a short career it is one that I will remember as your story is an inspiration to many. Enjoy retirement and hope that you get to be involved with the game for years to come. Be it coaching or sideline reporter.

Jordan 🦅🔔🔴🏅 @JordanR121303 @NFL I really wanted the eagles to draft him because of his story. I thought he was pretty good and had heart and dedication. Shocked by this one. He was still just valuable as a backup too people should of signed him @NFL I really wanted the eagles to draft him because of his story. I thought he was pretty good and had heart and dedication. Shocked by this one. He was still just valuable as a backup too people should of signed him

Alex @CatalanCapi @NFL This is actually really depressing. I can’t imagine many people that WEREN’T rooting for him @NFL This is actually really depressing. I can’t imagine many people that WEREN’T rooting for him😔

Justin McMillen @JustinMcMillen9 @NFL While many joke, he just showed a generation of younger kids who may have a physical limitation that your dreams can still come true. The fact he made it to the pinnacle of football, the NFL, is testament to not only his talent but determination & will. Congrats Shaquem! @NFL While many joke, he just showed a generation of younger kids who may have a physical limitation that your dreams can still come true. The fact he made it to the pinnacle of football, the NFL, is testament to not only his talent but determination & will. Congrats Shaquem!

jmesquits 🇵🇹🇻🇪 @jmesquits @NFL honestly good for him. he accomplished something truly amazing and should be proud @NFL honestly good for him. he accomplished something truly amazing and should be proud

Foo Foo @bondiamusic @NFL Bro is for real a legend. Man one year the nfl is a long time. It’s like dog years to your body. Now lasting 4 years with one hand. Yea that’s pretty legendary for sure. Enjoy retirement. @NFL Bro is for real a legend. Man one year the nfl is a long time. It’s like dog years to your body. Now lasting 4 years with one hand. Yea that’s pretty legendary for sure. Enjoy retirement.

He will undoubtedly go down as a symbol of encouragement to young fans all around the world that anything is possible with determination and hard work.

Who was Shaquem Griffin? College football star and a true inspiration for millions

Shaquem Griffin during his time with the Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin was a stud for the UCF Knights as a linebacker. He recorded to 175 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, 10 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles during his four years at the Division I school.

He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 draft with pick number 141 overall. Among the pros, he appeared in 46 games in three seasons. He had nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack. Griffin also sacked Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs.

In his retirement post, Griffin talks about how playing football with his twin Shaquille Griffin has always been "plan B," and how it was now time for him to execute "plan A."

"It’s time for me to execute my Plan A...I know the positive effect I’m having on others. I’m speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to Corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams."

He ended his post with an endearing message to his brother which stated,

“I’m gonna go build something new so I can do what Dad always told us to do: leave the world a better place than when we found it.”

Griffin has certainly been an inspiration to many, and it sounds like he will continue to do so. We here at Sportskeeda wish him well in his retirement.

