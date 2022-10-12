"He f**ked around and found out", "Play stupid game, win stupid prizes" - Fan on field tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered concussion, gets no sympathy on social media

During the Los Angeles Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday Night Football, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner delivered a vicious hit, and it wasn't on a 49ers player. Wagner trucked a streaker who ran onto the field with a pink flare which interrupted the game in the second quarter.

The clip went viral, with many people defending and commending Wagner for his actions. The fan was absolutely leveled and took a hit from one of the hardest-hitting professional linebackers in the sport, and reportedly suffered an injury as a result.

TMZ reported that the fan, who got hit by Wagner, suffered a concussion during the collision.

Alexander Taylor, the streaker who was hit, filed a police report to the Santa Clara Police Department declaring that he had suffered a headache as a result of the hit.

After the game, Wagner spoke to the media and said he took the fan down because he didn't know what the fan could have had on him. Head coach Sean McVay supported Wagner's actions.

NFL fans react to the concussion the fan who ran on the field received after beinfg hit by Bobby Wagner

Fans showed no sympathy for the fan who streaked on the field during the 49ers nad Rams Monday night game, as they defended Wagner in a series of Tweets. Here's how Twitter users reacted to the news:

Mike El @mesharif TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/10/11/mnf… The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/10/11/mnf… He fucked around and found out. Quietly go away twitter.com/tmz_sports/sta… He fucked around and found out. Quietly go away twitter.com/tmz_sports/sta…

RIP Mom #MambaForever @A_Stern24 TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/10/11/mnf… The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/10/11/mnf… Maybe you shouldn’t run on the field during a game then. twitter.com/tmz_sports/sta… Maybe you shouldn’t run on the field during a game then. twitter.com/tmz_sports/sta…

Davante Adams had a simliar but different situation as Bobby Wagner

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Another Monday night, another lawsuit filed in the NFL.

At the conclusion of last night's Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a cameraman to the ground as he walked off the field after suffering a 30-29 loss.

Both cases are different in their own regard, but involve a police report filed between NFL players.

While Wagner is likely not to face any fines or suspensions, the same can't be said for Adams, and it will be interesting to see how that situation plays out.

