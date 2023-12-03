The Miami Dolphins and star receiver Tyreek Hill are in the midst of a serious playoff push, but to get there, they have to get past the Washington Commanders.

At a rain-soaked FedEx Field, the Dolphins knew that the game wouldn't be easy, but someone forgot to tell Tyreek Hill. After Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stated earlier in the week that they couldn't allow Hill to get deep, well, his defense didn't listen.

Hill has been wreaking havoc on the Washington secondary as he is lighting them up for fun as he has gone over 100 yards and has multiple touchdowns. Speaking of touchdowns, Hill's first touchdown celebration has fans talking.

Tyreek Hill celebration has fans thinking NFL fine

Now, we know that the NFL is the fun police when it comes to player celebrations and often fines players for using any kind of prop and depending on what the celebration is, can also fine the players.

Well, Hill's celebration, which looked to be people getting strapped into a roller coaster and then going on the ride, has one fan thinking that Hill has a fine coming his way.

"NFL gonna fine them for this."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Tyreek Hill's celebration vs. the Commanders.

It appears that everyone loves the celebration, but we wait to see if the NFL does, and based on previous celebrations, they might just be the fun police here.

Hill and Dolphins eyeing playoff spot

The Dolphins are in the box seat to secure back-to-back playoff appearances as it currently stands; they will get a home playoff game as the AFC East winners.

Currently sitting at 8-3 on the season, the Dolphins have a nice lead over the 6-6 Buffalo Bills, but do have to play them in the last game of the regular season.

So the division could come down to that, as Miami has a tough schedule coming up as they face the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and then the Bills to close out their season.

But before any of that, they must take care of business against the Commanders, and with Tyreek Hill running wild in the secondary, they are doing just that.