The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow got their first win of the season after losing their opening two games. That they got it against the team that had defeated them in 2022 when they made it to the Super Bowl made it all the more sweeter.

However, does that mean that Burrow has turned and corner and about to become as great a player as he has been for the past two seasons? NFL fans clearly do not think that is the case.

Despite them winning, he did not have a good game and squeaked out a win because the defense played well and the supporting cast around him made some plays. Neither team reached 20 points, in a scathing indictment of where both franchises are in this season.

Fans took to social media to let their feelings be known about Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow attacked for his performance for Bengals despite win against the Los Angeles Rams

Joe Burrow's performance against the Rams was not the greatest. And NFL fans made sure that others knew where the real credit lay: other Bengals players. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Was Joe Burrow really that bad?

Joe Burrow was clearly struggling physically against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals quarterback needed extra attention on his right calf whenever he went to the sidelines and was not comfortable putting his weight on the right leg.

Perhaps all of that have contributed to his struggles this season. Even though the Bengals won the game, he did not play well. He did not throw for a single touchdown but gave away an interception. His completion rate was just 53.1 percent and he had a passer rating of 59.8.

Even though they won the game, one could argue this was his worst performance this season. In their season opener against the Cleveland Browns, he did not throw for a touchdown but did not cost his team an interception like today.

And in the last game against the Baltimore Ravens, he had two touchdowns to one interception. His completion percentage last week was 65.9 percent and his passer rating was 85.6, both higher than today.

So, it is true that the Bengals might have won the game, but Burrow was definitely not at his best. It is most likely due to him not being fully physically fit. But he has carried their hopes for the past two seasons and he would argue it is about time that others in the team shared responsibility as he recovers.