Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 in overtime. They responded to a Jake Moody field goal with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, who started the season with the New York Jets. They became the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

But while the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title in five seasons, some football fans detest the result. Some cry about a rigged result, as this fan tweeted:

“THIS IS THE MOST RIGGED NFL SEASON I HAVE EVER FUCKING WATCHED IN MY LIFE. COMMIT SPORTS SUICIDE EVERYONE. ALL IS A LIE. #SuperBowl”

Another NFL follower commented:

“I’m being 100% serious, the NFL is actually rigged”

Here are other reactions that support this unproven train of thought.

As the last commenter above stated, the short chat between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had conspiracy theorists claiming a rigged outcome.

Likewise, the game nearly fulfilled CBS Sports Chairman McManus's claim that Super Bowl 58 would go double overtime, fueling more speculation that the game’s result was pre-determined.

However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overhauled a 10-3 halftime deficit to remain the NFL’s best team. The All-Pro quarterback overcame a third-quarter interception to claim the franchise's fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Conversely, the San Francisco 49ers had their chance to win their sixth Super Bowl title. However, their defense failed to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown. The Niners only had three third-down conversions out of 12 attempts and could not score after two Chiefs turnovers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs found a way to win

The Chiefs’ winning hopes didn’t look good after the Patrick Mahomes interception. At that point, the Niners looked dominant and poised to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champions.

But Kansas City’s championship experience emerged, and Mahomes started to drive the ball downfield. He finished the game with 34 completions for 333 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs with nine carries for 66 yards, including a 19-yard run on third-and-one.

That stat line should earn him his third Super Bowl MVP award. At 28, he has a lot of football left in him, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league. Aside from having the league's best quarterback, the impressive Chiefs defense can help sustain their championship dynasty.

Meanwhile, the ten-year, $450 million contract extension he signed three years ago is proving to be a fantastic investment for the Chiefs after another Super Bowl victory.