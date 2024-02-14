Travis Kelce had a cute moment with Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, as the pair got together on the field following the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. But the internet didn't buy much of their love scene on the field.

Images resurfaced of when Kelce and the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of this dynasty four years ago, when they also defeated the San Francisco 49ers; back then, however, the tight end was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole - which the pair acknowledged that didn't end well - and their kiss after the game was remembered

NFL fans made it clear that they feel Kelce's kiss from four years ago is way more real than his celebration with Taylor Swift after the game:

What was the romantic gesture made by Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift?

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands.

Taylor Swift was at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, a game in which they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs. The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the season, and has even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season gets tougher.

She was not the only star at Kelce's box during the game, as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, had also traveled to Buffalo to watch the AFC Divisional Round contest. Jason has been spotted shirtless and drinking a lot of beers, even as the temperature is extremely cold.

Taylor Swift faced an uphill battle to be present at the game, but she made it to Las Vegas after a long flight from a Saturday concert in Japan. Thankfully for them, the season ended the perfect way