NFL great Tom Brady officially retired from the game following the 2022 season. Brady also retired following the 2021 campaign but unretired a month later.

In a video posted Thursday via Sports Illustrated, Brady doubled down on his comments that he is not returning back to football in 2023.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that 'cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady said in a video posted on Thursday. "But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year."

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady

Fans felt that Brady's facial structure looked different in the video and many believe he has had plastic surgery. They took to Reddit and did not hold back.

Tom Brady is committed to working with the Las Vegas Raiders

There is always going to be speculation about an iconic figure such as Tom Brady returning to the league. He has retired and unretired before, so it's easy for fans to believe that he could do it again.

Brady recently acquired a partial stake in the Las Vegas Raiders ownership, owned by his friend, Mark Davis. In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, he confirmed that he is committed to working with the Raiders going forward.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that, along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life.

"Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that's a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously."

Tom Brady on staying retired due to Rams' Aaron Donald



Tom Brady on staying retired due to Rams' Aaron Donald

"Relieved! I won't have Aaron Donald chase me down trying to knock me out."

Brady will also be joining FOX Sports in the fall of 2024 and he will be preparing for his new role in the meantime.

While Tom Brady might not be on the field playing football anymore, he will still be heavily involved in the sport. You can be sure he will feature in many an offseason headline.

