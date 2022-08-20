"Every problem in your life is self-inflicted" - NFL fans roast Jackson Mahomes on TikToker's latest Twitter post

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes, was in the spotlight once again for the wrong reasons. He is quite unpopular among NFL fans for his entitled behavior and some disrespectful actions like dancing on the late Sean Taylor's memorial logo at FedEx Field.

It seems like he can do no right at the moment, even when he shares a heartfelt message on Twitter. He retweeted an encouraging post from a user, quoting it with a message of his own, "Neeeded this!"

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes that girl. @iamkaylanicole Hiiiiiii! Just checking in to let whoever might be reading this know - you’re loved. You’re valued. You are not measured by your mistakes or your accomplishments. You being here, right now, is enough. And your life, although it may be hard, is so very worth living. Keep going! Hiiiiiii! Just checking in to let whoever might be reading this know - you’re loved. You’re valued. You are not measured by your mistakes or your accomplishments. You being here, right now, is enough. And your life, although it may be hard, is so very worth living. Keep going! Neeeded this k! twitter.com/iamkaylanicole… Neeeded this k! twitter.com/iamkaylanicole…

But this was met with a barrage of ridicule from NFL fans in the comments section. Some of them are shown below:

Zoeytyler62 @zoeytyler62 @jacksonmahomes Football season starts September 8 . Are you ready to embarrass your brother this year ? @jacksonmahomes Football season starts September 8 . Are you ready to embarrass your brother this year ?

Cotton @markahill54 @jacksonmahomes What you needed to go get a job like a real man! What's the point in that college education if you're not going to work @jacksonmahomes What you needed to go get a job like a real man! What's the point in that college education if you're not going to work

C. G. @GereCgere1 @jacksonmahomes How about you not make an a$$ of yourself this football season. It’s not about you! @jacksonmahomes How about you not make an a$$ of yourself this football season. It’s not about you!

Cmdr. Guy Fieri @RoyaleWithChee @jacksonmahomes How does it feel to be a completely useless human exploring the hard work and success of a family member? And having that be your only claim to anything nearing importance associated with your entire life? @jacksonmahomes How does it feel to be a completely useless human exploring the hard work and success of a family member? And having that be your only claim to anything nearing importance associated with your entire life?

Shorsey @OngoGablogian21 @jacksonmahomes You make me hope your brother's career falls apart. Why? because no more Patrick, no more you. @jacksonmahomes You make me hope your brother's career falls apart. Why? because no more Patrick, no more you.

Jackson Mahomes has been in the middle of various altercations with fans while attending his brother's games. This includes an incident in December 2021 involving him throwing water at Baltimore Ravens fans after being heckled by them.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming high for 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu

Patrick Mahomes

After a disappointing end to the 2021 season with an overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs will be aiming to one-up the previous season.

Their offense, albeit with a new look, still has a lot of firepower with Travis Kelce, newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling leading the way. But the improvement they are looking for won't come easily after trading away star wide-receiver Tyreek Hill and team captain safety Tyrann Mathieu.

He is supplemented with a solid offensive line and stable defensive pieces, along with Hall-of-Fame head coach Andy Reid. So, the Chiefs are still omnipresent in the SuperBowl race despite the AFC being loaded with stacked teams. As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center in Kansas, the sky is the limit for them.

