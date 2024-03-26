Russell Wilson is gearing up for his 13th NFL season. He will play for his third NFL team after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a one-year veteran minimum contract ($1.2 million).

After his signing became official, the nine-time Pro Bowler has been sharing training videos on social media. However, as BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared, Wilson is training indoors with shades.

This unusual preference had one football fan commenting:

“This gotta be the goofiest player in the league man”

Another NFL follower said:

“He’s image first. Explains how scripted this feels…”

Here are other reactions to Russell Wilson’s latest training video.

Before this video, Russell Wilson shared another video showing him going through his quarterback motions. He captioned it with:

“Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead.”

Wilson must be at his best because he will compete with Justin Fields. The Steelers traded for the former Ohio State standout for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

According to a March 24 story on the FOX Sports website, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson has the edge to be the starting quarterback over Fields.

However, as Adam Schefter said in the March 21 episode of “NFL Live,” an executive told him that Pittsburgh can move on from Wilson before the season if Fields outplays him at training camp.

Their low financial investment for both players makes it easy to release them. Hence, they must perform at a high level to boost their chances of starting for a team that made the playoffs last season.

Russell Wilson is getting serious money from the Broncos

Wilson had the confidence to sign with Pittsburgh for the vet minimum because the Denver Broncos would pay him the difference between $39 million and his contract with the Steelers. Therefore, the one-time Super Bowl champion will get $37.8 million even if he’s not playing for Denver anymore.

That massive amount is part of the five-year, $242.5 million contract extension he signed after the Broncos surrendered five draft picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks for him. However, he won’t play a single snap under that contract because he played two seasons with the Broncos under his final deal with Seattle.

Russell Wilson’s mega extension has some massive repercussions. In addition to paying him guaranteed money, the Broncos will absorb $53 million of his $85 million dead money this season, which is 20.75 percent of this season’s $255.4 salary cap.