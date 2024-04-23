The Houston Texans were one of the biggest surprises during the 2023 NFL season last year. After finishing as one of the worst overall teams in their previous campaign, they made it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last season.

The franchise is looking to build off of its success by being aggressive during the offseason. They made several major additions to their roster and have become one of the most hyped teams ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

In addition to supplementing their roster, the Texans also made another major change this year. They recently announced that they will be wearing brand new uniforms this upcoming season and showed them off from their official X account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Many NFL fans supported their new look:

Expand Tweet

"These are now officially the best uniforms in the NFL," said another.

"OK the H on the helmet is fired," posted another.

Other fans opposed the new uniforms:

Expand Tweet

"That still ain't gonna help you get past Titans and Jags this year," stated another.

"H-Town uniforms are cringe, but overall a modest upgrade, but still misses the mark," shared another.

The biggest change to their uniforms is probably the fact that they will have three different helmets, with two of them featuring new logos. One will show their traditional team, while the two new designs are a horn and the letter H. The timing of the changes seems to fit perfectly as they will sport a new look along with their new roster.

Texans' major additions for the 2024 NFL season

Stefon Diggs

Their uniforms are not the only thing that will look new for the Houston Texans during the 2024 NFL season. They have been one of the most aggressive teams in the entire NFL during the offseason in making major upgrades to their roster. Considering they advanced in the NFL Playoffs last year, their significantly improved roster gives them extremely high expectations this season.

They have supplemented their already solid roster on both sides of the football during the 2024 NFL free agency period and in the trade market. Among their most notable defensive additions are two productive pass rushers in Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, as well as another cornerback in Jeff Okudah.

The offensive side of the ball may have been even more impactful as they gave young superstar quarterback CJ Stroud more weapons to work with. This includes running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who are both among the best players in the NFL at their positions. They may help the Texans take another step forward, especially if Strud continues his impressive development.