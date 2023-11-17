Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in a fierce Week 11 Thursday Night Football battle against their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Their offense went well early on as they took on a 10-7 lead after a Joe Mixon touchdown catch

However, things went south after Jadeveon Clowney laid a hit on the Pro Bowl quarterback. A few minutes later, Burrow was shown from the sidelines, unable to complete a throw due to an apparent injury. It’s a condition that persisted before the game, but the team chose not to make it public.

Football fans criticize the Bengals for not disclosing Joe Burrow’s condition

It was not Clowney’s hit that induced Joe Burrow’s wrist injury. He had felt that discomfort before arriving in Baltimore for their Week 11 showdown.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reshared Amazon Prime Video’s clip showing Burrow with a brace around his right wrist and thumb. Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals did not disclose it in their injury report.

That decision by the Bengals to hide Burrow’s status has one football fan furiously commenting:

“Screw the Bengals for not disclosing this on the injury report. Fine the sh*t outta them and then pay me for starting his sorry a** in fantasy”

Another Twitter user wants Cincinnati penalized by saying:

“Take away their picks”

Here are other reactions regarding the Bengals’ mishandling of Joe Burrow’s injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor shared with Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung that Burrow is officially out for the rest of the game. It’s still uncertain if the injury will sideline him for multiple games.

Jake Browning took over from Burrow after being deemed questionable to return. He led the Bengals to a field goal drive early in the third quarter.

Joe Burrow has battled through injuries in his NFL career

Before the wrist injury, Burrow suffered a calf injury on the second day of Bengals training camp this season. It occurred during a non-contact sequence wherein he rolled to his right during scrimmage. He was carted off the field after being unable to walk straight.

While he returned in time for Cincinnati’s season opener, he wasn’t feeling 100 percent, as shown by his 82-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns. But his condition improved each passing week, helping the Bengals win four of their last five games after starting 1-3.

Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short after ten games due to ACL and MCL tears on his right knee. A year later, he went through an appendectomy during the 2021 offseason but recovered in time for their campaign’s start.