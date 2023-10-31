Even with Davante Adams on their roster, the Las Vegas Raiders regressed under head coach Josh McDaniels. The franchise made the playoffs in 2021 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. A year later, McDaniels and the Raiders finished 6-11.

Their struggles continue in 2023, particularly in their Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. While they were down by nine points at halftime, the Raiders could not complete plays to Adams and their top receivers.

Football fans criticize Josh McDaniels for Davante Adams being a non-factor

As The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov pointed out, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Michael Mayer had zero catches in the first half. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted the All-Pro wideout twice but did not complete a pass in the first two quarters.

That alarming stat had one football fan commenting:

“Josh McDaniels is a war criminal”

Another Twitter user chimed in with:

“Davante Adams needs to be traded elsewhere, wasting his talent”

Here are other reactions to Davante Adams' inability to impose his dominance against the Lions.

After being traded by the Green Bay Packers last offseason, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fantastic last year, finishing with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nods.

After three quarters in the Week 8 road game against Detroit, Adams has one catch for 11 yards. Josh McDaniels’ crew got to within two points, 16-14, after a 75-yard interception touchdown by Marcus Peters. However, the Lions re-established their nine-point margin after a 27-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run.

Josh McDaniels’ dismal head coaching record

McDaniels enjoyed success with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls as Tom Brady’s offensive coordinator. But apart from the Patriots, his coaching record has been disappointing.

The Denver Broncos hired him as head coach in 2009, leading the squad to an 8-8 record despite starting the season at 6-0. He was fired 12 games into the 2010 season after leading the Broncos to a 3-9 record.

Last season, the Raiders generated only six wins despite having Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, the league’s leading rusher. Coming into their Week 8 game versus Detroit, Josh McDaniels and the Raiders were at 3-4.

Without a comeback up their sleeve, they are staring at their fifth loss in eight games. A potential 3-5 record puts them in a tie with the Broncos for the worst record in the AFC West.