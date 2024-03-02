Joe Milton threw some bombs down the field during the NFL Combine but football fans believe he is just the next Zach Wilson. The Jets quarterback famously went second in NFL Draft after he wowed observers with his arm talent. But after joining the ranks of professional footballers, he has struggled with reading the game.

It has led to New York having to recalibrate and bring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, essentially admitting that they were conned into believing that a generational arm also meant being a generational quarterback.

Fans now have a similar opinion of Joe Milton. He started his college career with Michigan and failed to achieve the kind of success that J.J. McCarthy did there in leading them to the National Championship. He moved to Tennessee and while he remained the starter there, supporters do not feel he has showed enough to be an immediate leader in the NFL.

Fans repeatedly said on social media that they are not sold on the hype surrounding him, despite his Combine performance. They noted that a big arm does not assess their game capability. Here are some of the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Will GMs bite on Joe Milton like they did on Zach Wilson?

While fans are worried that his NFL Combine performance might convince their team's general manager to choose Joe Milton, it looks unlikely that he will get the Zach Wilson treatment. First of all, there are many better quarterbacks in this year's draft like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Secondly, Zach Wilson's draft history remains fresh in the minds of most people.

However, he is expected to go towards the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. There will be teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots, who are not settled in their quarterback room and are willing to take a chance with others.

He might even end up with the New York Jets and replace Zach Wilson. Joe Milton could be the guy they go with as they move on from their former first-round pick. They will hope that by sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, he can learn the nuances of the game that he currently lacks.

In short, there is a market there for Joe Milton in the league today. But despite his Combine performance, it is unlikely that he will rise up significantly in the draft. A great arm does not a great quarterback make, after all!