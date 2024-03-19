Alexander Mattison has a new home: the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported that the erstwhile-free agent running back agreed a deal with the AFC West team after a visit, replacing now-Green Bay Packer Josh Jacobs.

While no terms were disclosed, he's expected to compete with 2022 fourth-round draft Zamir White for the RB1 position. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago despite amassing a career-high 700 yards on 180 carries and three touchdown receptions.

Those were as many as he had in his first four season in the league after failing to match Dalvin Cook's production, most notably not scoring on the ground at all.

Fans were unimpressed with the signing, calling Mattison inferior to his predecessor:

"I wasn't impressed by Alexander Mattison last NFL season...major downgrade from Josh Jacobs for the Raiders... Zamir White is really gonna have to step up"

Alexander Mattison signing not the Raiders' only major Monday free agency move

Besides Mattison, the Raiders locked up two of their key defenders in defensve tackles John Jenkins and Adam Butler on Monday.

Jenkins is coming off a career year, starting all 17 games and posting a career-high 61 tackles (24 solo) - including four for loss, four pass deflections and a sack and fumble recovery touchdown. Butler, meanwhile, had 28 tackles (16 solo) - including eight for loss, five sacks, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

That comes a week after the Raiders secured the services of former Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins, giving star Maxx Crosby some much-needed help, but one problem remains: quarterback.

After releasing Jimmy Garoppolo in the wake of his PED suspension, the Raiders made a move for Gardner Minshew, who was coming off a surprise Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts after filling in for injured rookie Anthony Richardson. However, neither Minshew nor 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell is a long-term solution at the position.

One option general manager Tom Telesco could have targeted was Justin Fields, whom the Chicago Bears had long since been expected to ditch in favor of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Instead, he landed at the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade, backing up free agent acquisition Russell Wilson.