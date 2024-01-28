The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are doing battle in the NFL's AFC Championship game, and after Patrick Mahomes led a touchdown drive in which Travis Kelce hauled in his pass, the Ravens were on the field.

After a couple of plays that included a huge fourth-down run from Lamar Jackson to keep the momentum going that went 21 yards. But after that run, the game came to a screeching halt.

No team called for a timeout, so players looked a little confused as to why the game was stopped. As it turns out, it was an administrative timeout. But this isn't a common occurrence, and as such, fans wanted answers.

One fan jokingly posted on X that Taylor Swift needed a toilet break.

"Taylor Swift needed a bathroom break."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on that administrative timeout that took place.

So, as we can see, fans have given their thoughts on why the timeout was called and clearly some ideas are just jokingly said for fun, but it does appear that numerous people think it was because a drone was flying over the stadium.

It is rare to see an administrative timeout called, and that is why the Chiefs and Ravens game was stopped for a brief moment.

What is the administrative timeout in the NFL that took place in Chiefs/Ravens game?

Given that this isn't something that fans see often, many questions have been asked about the rule. Sometimes it is called due to a link in the down chains being broken or due to a drone being flown over a stadium just to name a few.

We also got a little information from the official NFL Rulebook, as to what happens after the administrative timeout is taken.

"In the event of certain administrative stoppages or other delays, a team will have 25 seconds, beginning with the Referee’s whistle, to put the ball in play next by a snap or a kick."

So after the stoppage in the Ravens and Chiefs game, the Baltimore offense had 25 seconds to get the game going again.

It was certainly odd and it was due to a drone being flown over the stadium as to why the administrative timeout was taken.