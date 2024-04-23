Andy Reid will remain at Arrowhead for the next half-decade.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they had extended the most successful head coach in franchise history, reportedly until 2029. He said in a statement:

"I'm incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise... There have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I'm grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process.

"Chiefs Kingdom is a special place, and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here."

Some fans took exceptional glee that NBC writer/sportscaster Mike Florio had been proven wrong in fear-mongering about Reid's future:

The ridicule continued below:

"Someone check on Florio," one fan mockingly urged.

"But, I was told Andy was retiring!!" another fan said.

For reference, here is what Florio told Zach Gelb about Andy Reid's retirement around three months ago:

“I think there's reason to believe. The Chiefs have the possibility on their radar screen; we'll find out when the season ends. You know, a lot of times guy keeps his mouth shut until it's all said and done. He doesn't want to be the story. He doesn't want to be the focal point. He doesn't want it to be the issue.”

Besides Andy Reid, Chiefs also extend GM Brett Veach, team president Mark Donovan

While the Chiefs’ current dynasty has been mainly attributed to Andy Reid and his top two players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, credit must also go to general manager Brett Veach for carefully curating the roster around the margins with shrewd draft choices and signings. Like his head coach, he also received an extension on Monday, saying:

"I am excited to continue my career in a city that's embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom."

President Mark Donovan, meanwhile, has been responsible for the team’s business/marketing/commercial side. Speaking on being extended, he said:

"I'm proud to be a part of a team that has had unprecedented success and look forward to creating and experiencing more historic moments with the Kingdom."

Both men, like Reid, will remain through 2029