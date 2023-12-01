"Embarrassing new low" - Fans take shots at Bill Belichick's Patriots for flexing Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce off Week 15 MNF

Bill Belichick has found a way to be part of NFL history once again but for all the wrong reasons.

Monday Night Football will be flexing a game for the first time, getting rid of the Patriots-Chiefs Week 15 showdown in favor of the Eagles-Seahawks matchup. Flexes historically have only occurred due to two teams with massively lopsided records because they expect a blowout.

Fans are blaming Belichick's team for not being good enough to convince ESPN to air the contest, which would have featured Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift may have been in attendance as well.

One fan wrote:

"Embarrassing new low"

Here are some reactions to the news:

Bill Belichick at risk of finishing tied for most losses in Patriots history

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v New York Giants

At the moment, the New England Patriots are spiraling. Their last win came on Oct. 22 and since then, they've lost to some of the worst teams in the NFL. They lost to the Washington Commanders 17-20 on Nov. 5 and last week, they lost to the New York Giants 10-7 in one of the lowest-scoring games of the season.

Rock bottom simply continues to get lower for Bill Belichick as snow begins to fall across the country. The team's 2-9 record already matches the head coach's highest losing total of his Patriots career. Last year and in 2020, the team lost nine games.

If the Patriots continue to lose, they could finish at 2-15, which would be the most losses accrued by the organization in a single season since 1990 when they went 1-15. As such, it would also be tied for the most losses in franchise history.

Which remaining game is Bill Belichick most likely to win?

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v New York Giants

Of course, only a small run could avoid this outcome. However, losing to the Giants with a backup rookie quarterback might have been New England's best shot at winning this year.

That said, the Patriots' next best shot at winning could be in Week 18 when the New York Jets come to town.

However, that is contingent on Aaron Rodgers not returning from his Achilles injury. If Rodgers does return, the game they are next most likely to win is on New Year's Eve against the Buffalo Bills. They've beaten them once this year, so one cannot completely write off their chances.

Before 2023 is over, they play the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Bills and Jets. It would be a tough schedule for even the best teams, but for the Patriots, it could be an additional six-game losing streak.