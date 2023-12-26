Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to a poor 20-17 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, as Antonio Pierce's team didn't score an offensive touchdown in the game.
With Taylor Swift in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs were as poor as they had been all season and now slump to 9-6. The Chiefs led all major stats in the game and even had 22 more plays but lost the biggest stat - the score.
After the loss, NFL fans reacted by targeting Taylor Swift. A fan commented:
"Time to start the narrative: Taylor Swift ended the Chiefs dynasty."
Check out more reactions from the fans below.
How did Travis Kelce play against Raiders in Week 16?
Kelce wasn't at his All-Pro best against the Raiders, as he hauled in five catches for just 44 yards. He was the third-highest Chiefs receiver in terms of yards, behind Richie James and Rashee Rice.
Kelce has 968 receiving yards and five touchdowns with two games left in the regular season.
Travis Kelce is on track to have his lowest receiving yards total for the season since 2017. As it stands, Kelce needs 70 yards in the final two games to surpass 1,038 yards, so we imagine that he will get that, but it hasn't been the All-Pro season we have become accustomed to with Travis Kelce.
He is also on track to have his lowest receiving touchdowns since 2019.