Justin Jefferson is one of the most prolific and most exciting wide receivers in the NFL today. In his first three years with the Minnesota Vikings alone, he has broken numerous records, both franchise and league, including:

Most receptions in the first three years of a Viking

Youngest player to lead the NFL in receiving yards

Youngest player to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns

Most receiving yards per game

Most receiving yards in a player's first two, then three seasons

His one-handed fourth-down reception against the Buffalo Bills last season was so famous that the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined the arm sleeve and gloves that he wore in the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF



This past weekend, @Vikings wide receiver @JJettas2 made an all-time catch to remember.



The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Hall of Fame.



@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/LVKMIxg8qR 🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of FameThis past weekend, @Vikings wide receiver @JJettas2 made an all-time catch to remember.The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Hall of Fame.@NFLonFOX twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

And on Thursday, he proved his exceptional athleticism again with this one-handed catch while practicing against the Seattle Seahawks:

Unfortunately for him, some detractors did not think highly of it:

Marques Clark @MarquesClark15 @NFL @JJettas2 @nflnetwork We’ve gotta stop caring so much about 1 hand catches

Mun @_shmun @NFL @JJettas2 @nflnetwork he didnt do nothing

Nic @genoenjoyer @NFL @JJettas2 @nflnetwork This is easy bro

Some even claimed that the Steelers had wideouts better than Jefferson:

Issac @IssacIncognito @NFL @JJettas2 @nflnetwork George Pickens is better

Can Justin Jefferson hit 2,000 yards and give the Vikings their first Lombardi Trophy? Minnesota wide receiver discusses goals for both himself and his team

Despite all those records, in addition to the Pro Bowls and All-Pros that he has made, Justin Jefferson is still missing one thing: a Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Vikings are also lacking that accolade in their cupboard, having been defeated in all their four appearances so far. But speaking to Bleacher Report, Jefferson was blunt about finally wanting to end that futility:

"I think back to LSU days when we won the national championship. Our team was just so together, connected with one another. All of us were just best friends. We wanted the best for each other, and we all wanted that one goal to win the national championship.

"So I feel like we need to have that same mindset—all of us need to connect as one. Have that one goal to reach for—to win a Super Bowl—and then do whatever it takes to make it happen."

In addition to that, he also wants to be the first to 2,000 receiving yards, but that will mean nothing without a Lombardi to cap off his career:

"Hitting [2,000 yards] would be a dream and you know something that I definitely want to accomplish sometime in my career. But we got to win playoff games, get to the Super Bowl, and that would mean way more to me than just getting the record for the most yards in a season."

Currently, Calvin Johnson holds the single-season record at 1,964 yards, so it will be a two-horse race between Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, who also wants to hit 2,000 and win the Super Bowl.