Robert Saleh has been the head coach of the New York Jets since 2021. It has coincided with quarterback Zach Wilson's tenure, during which he proved himself one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, turning a third-pick selection into multiple losses, dubious play, and an extension of North America's longest playoff drought.

And such misery has had fans wondering if that tenure has had a profound effect on Saleh's appearance in the NFL head coaches' group photo during the annual meetings.

In it, the usually energetic-looking coach has further grown his beard and appears to cut a dejected figure:

How much have Robert Saleh's Jets changed for 2024?

As the Robert Saleh era enters its fourth year, the New York Jets are looking to continue building upon and improving upon a heavily-hyped 2023 season that was prematurely derailed by Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury. And that mission carries with it some major moves.

Behind the multi-time MVP, Zach Wilson was obviously mostly horrible when he did play; and he has been unofficially replaced as backup by former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler Tyrod Taylor.

The offensive core is also expected to change. After the experiment with Dalvin Cook, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman failed, the Jets pivoted by signing former Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams, adding to a core of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Tyler Conklin.

But perhaps the most significant investment has been in the offensive line. Left tackle Tyron Smith joins from the Dallas Cowboys to protect Rodgers' blind side, and he is accompanied by former Batimore Ravens John Simpson and Morgan Moses.

During the league meetings, Saleh was all praise for the new linemen:

“You look at a guy like Morgan Moses, who played on a torn pec last year: Just an old-school soul in the sense that he just shows up to work, works his tail off, and a guy who’s going to pull people with him.

“Tyron Smith has played at a very high level for a very long time. And John Simpson at guard, I mean, he’s like the definition of strain. The way he works and kind of his story. He’s kept battling to prove he belongs in this league. Excited about the mental makeup of the room.”

The team also still boasts Pro Bowl defenders Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, CJ Mosley, and Sauce Gardner. However, that has not stopped them from adding to that core, snapping up former San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw and Isaiah Oliver.