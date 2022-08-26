"Aaron Donald better get suspended for this s**t, also needs counseling for his f***ing anger issues" - Fans urge NFL to ban Rams star for slamming Bengals player with helmet

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was front and center for all the wrong reasons on Thursday. The colossal defensive tackle lost his temper during the Rams' joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were three fights in all, but none were more eye-catching than Aaron Donald's.

#Rams Aaron Donald used a helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at the Bengals and Rams joint practice. #Rams Aaron Donald used a helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at the Bengals and Rams joint practice. 👀👀https://t.co/VSMFODW52y

The Rams defensive tackle appeared to swing a Bengals helmet (several times, mind you) reportedly landing a blow on a Bengals player's helmet. The coaching staff had to be called in to separate the players as the fight devolved into a full-scale brawl. As a result, Rams head coach Sean McVay decided to hit the kill switch on the practice session.

Following his latest WWE-adjacent stunt, NFL fans have called on the league to ban the Rams star for a bunch of games.

Pdog @WisconsinWan03 Aaron Donald better get suspended for this shit, also needs counseling for his fucking anger issues, also needs 3 years in jail and then after that kick him out of the league and don’t put him in the hall of fame Aaron Donald better get suspended for this shit, also needs counseling for his fucking anger issues, also needs 3 years in jail and then after that kick him out of the league and don’t put him in the hall of fame

taylor (bella’s bf) @KThompsonSzn aaron donald should be suspended all season! aaron donald should be suspended all season!https://t.co/EKHN72816S

Honest Nick Chubb Fan @nickchubbfan So how long is Aaron Donald gonna be suspended for? So how long is Aaron Donald gonna be suspended for? 😅😅😅

A number of fans also drew parallels with the Myles Garrett incident in 2019. The Cleveland Browns star hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet following the conclusion of a play. Garrett ended up being suspended by the NFL for the final six games of the season.

#Rams Aaron Donald used a #Bengals helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at joint practice. #Rams Aaron Donald used a #Bengals helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at joint practice. https://t.co/GmfnsdCinJ Myles got absolutely killed when he did this. And rightfully so. Aaron Donald bet get the same treatment as Myles did... twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Myles got absolutely killed when he did this. And rightfully so. Aaron Donald bet get the same treatment as Myles did... twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a thing or two to say to the media after the incident:

“It just got a little scuffly, and so we just called it. We were in the last period, and we got two really good days of work in. So was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? Nah. So we called it off. We got two days of work in and we’ll go play on Saturday.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay, however, was a bit more animated:

“Just like Zac would say, I expect our guys to defend their teammates and vice versa. There are certain things, you just don’t know what occurred. My understanding is that nobody got injured and that’s the most important thing. We’ll move on.”

Will Aaron Donald be suspended by the NFL?

There's one relatively minor (or major, depending on which side you're on) detail separating the Aaron Donald incident with the Myles Garrett one. The Browns star swung the helmet during a regular-season game.

Donald's incident didn't occur on the NFL's clock, so to speak, considering it was during a joint practice session. The responsibility of enforcing discipline, in this case, lies with the franchise.

Considering Aaron Donald is central to the Rams' plans for a two-peat, it appears unlikely that they will suspend the star defensive tackle. We will see if the NFL does decide to intervene soon enough.

