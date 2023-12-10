Longtime FOX Sports co-host Terry Bradshaw has struggled with his delivery this season. The 75-year-old faced backlash on Thanksgiving after he kissed celebrity chef Antonia Lafaso on the cheek. His commentary has also left much to be desired as he continues confusing some NFL players' names and stats.

On Sunday afternoon, fans were irate after Bradshaw's take on the New Orleans Saints quarterback room, insisting that the position lacked talent. He also stated that the Saints quarterbacks could not lead the team to success.

Terry Bradshaw's analysis was quickly picked up on social media, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans were calling for FOX Sports to make a change at its Sunday Kickoff desk and for Bradshaw to be replaced. Others compared him to ESPN's College Gameday's Lee Corso, who is 88 and is still on every Saturday morning.

Below are some of the comments on X about Bradshaw's commentary on FOX:

“This should not be on television."

What did Terry Bradshaw say about Derek Carr and Saints QB room?

Terry Bradshaw played 14 seasons in the National Football League, all for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When his career ended in 1983, he had four Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVP Awards and one NFL MVP Award on his resume. With that type of career, many feel that Bradshaw's commentary comes from a place of NFL experience.

However, on Sunday, fans weren't pleased with what the former NFL quarterback said about the New Orleans Saints. Bradshaw said the New Orleans Saints quarterback room, which includes Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener, is incapable of "driving success" for the team—insinuating that New Orleans won't win a championship with any of those quarterbacks.

He also said the New Orleans Saints should move on from Derek Carr next season. The Saints moved for Carr this past offseason after his release by the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans signed the quarterback to a four-year deal worth $150 million, which shows how hard it would be for the team to move on from him.

In 12 games this season, Derek Carr has completed 261 of 394 passes he has thrown for just 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.