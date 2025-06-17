  • home icon
  "Fantastic player and a bargain": Steelers fans buzz as DeShon Elliott signs $12,500,000 contract

"Fantastic player and a bargain": Steelers fans buzz as DeShon Elliott signs $12,500,000 contract

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 17, 2025 22:37 GMT
On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million. Pelissero also noted that the deal had $9.21 million of fully guaranteed money.

"The #Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension including $9.21M in guarantees, per sources. After one of his best NFL seasons, Elliott finds a home in Pittsburgh on a deal done by CJ LaBoy and Quincy Peyton at Wasserman," Pelissero said.
In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Elliott was impressive last year for the Steelers franchise.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their belief that the deal was a good one for the Steelers long-term.

"Fantastic player and a bargain, considering how great he was last year. Well done 👏," one fan wrote.
"That’s an absolute steal for them," one fan wrote.
"Elite player signs team-friendly deal," one fan wrote.

DeShon Elliott 2024 season review

DeShon Elliott is coming off the best season of his NFL career and will be looking to continue his great run of form in 2025 after signing his major new deal. Pittsburgh is the fourth destination of Elliott's career after he has represented the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins prior to joining the Steelers.

In his first campaign in Pittsburgh, Elliott had 108 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Looking to 2025, Elliott is expected to be a key part of the Steelers defensive core, one that will be looking to remain as one of the best defenses in the league next year.

Only time will tell whether Elliott and the Steelers succeed in 2025. However, it is evident that Elliott has been rewarded for his strong 2024 campaign after signing a long-term contract in Pittsburgh.

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
