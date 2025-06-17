"Fantastic player and a bargain": Steelers fans buzz as DeShon Elliott signs $12,500,000 contract

On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million. Pelissero also noted that the deal had $9.21 million of fully guaranteed money.
"The #Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension including $9.21M in guarantees, per sources. After one of his best NFL seasons, Elliott finds a home in Pittsburgh on a deal done by CJ LaBoy and Quincy Peyton at Wasserman," Pelissero said.
In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Elliott was impressive last year for the Steelers franchise.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their belief that the deal was a good one for the Steelers long-term.
"Fantastic player and a bargain, considering how great he was last year. Well done 👏," one fan wrote.
"That’s an absolute steal for them," one fan wrote.
"Elite player signs team-friendly deal," one fan wrote.
DeShon Elliott 2024 season review
DeShon Elliott is coming off the best season of his NFL career and will be looking to continue his great run of form in 2025 after signing his major new deal. Pittsburgh is the fourth destination of Elliott's career after he has represented the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins prior to joining the Steelers.
In his first campaign in Pittsburgh, Elliott had 108 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Looking to 2025, Elliott is expected to be a key part of the Steelers defensive core, one that will be looking to remain as one of the best defenses in the league next year.
Only time will tell whether Elliott and the Steelers succeed in 2025. However, it is evident that Elliott has been rewarded for his strong 2024 campaign after signing a long-term contract in Pittsburgh.
Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.