Fantasy football fans staying away from Josh Jacobs in draft as Raiders RB continues to stay away from team - “Not touching him in first two rounds”

By Adam Schultz
Modified Aug 13, 2023 21:45 GMT
Jacobs' future with the Las Vegas Raiders is still uncertain.

The contract standoff between the Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs shows no signs of a resolution, and it's making fantasy football players pull their hair out.

With Jacobs' future with the Raiders murky as best, many wonder if he will even take a meaningful snap in the 2023 season. Last year's rushing champion reportedly wants a new contract, but, of coursre, the current running back value has nosedived off a cliff. With his future with the team uncertain, fantasy football owners are cautious about selecting him.

Josh Jacobs' uncertain Raiders future a worry for fantasy football players

Despite Jacobs being one of the Raiders' best players, the organization has yet to sign him to a long-term deal. Accordingly, one fantasy football player urged caution towards drafting last season's rushing leader:

"If you’re drafting now? I’m not touching him in first two rounds."
Other fantasy football players gave their thoughts on Jacobs' current situation.

It seems that most fantasy players are still uncertain whether to take Jacobs and where or even if they should select him at all. Decisions, decisions.

Will Josh Jacobs play in 2023?

Where will Josh Jacobs play in 2023 is perhaps the million-dollar question, and for Raiders fans, they hope so. The season might hinge on what the running back does. Having the NFL's reigning rushing leader certainly would do wonders for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders offense.

With Jacobs last season, Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked scoring offense (23.2 points per game) as he had 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. If you take that out of an offense, then you have a huge gap in production that needs to be filled.

In an ideal world, the week before the Raiders' season opener against the Denver Broncos, a resolution or compromise can be made, and Las Vegas fans can see No. 28 running wild out of the backfield.

But as of now, Josh Jacobs' situation gets more dire with each passing day. There is still a while to go to get things settled, but it doesn't look too good for Jacobs and his season going forward.

