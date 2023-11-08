Bijan Robinson was a top draft pick for many fantasy football managers. With bell cow running backs few and far between, many believed Robinson was a slam dunk. However, there is one man standing between Robinson winning leagues for managers and it's head coach Arthur Smith. At least, that is what truckloads of fans are screaming online.

In response to a post by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris showing the breakdown of redzone snaps by player, fans criticized Smith and called for his job. Here's how they put it:

Bijan Robinson by the numbers

Bijan Robinson at Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons

At this point, Bijan Robinson has half of what he needs to be a top running back in fantasy football. He's averaging 5.0 yards per carry and is on pace for about 1,000 yards this season. That said, he has just one touchdown.

Had he gotten the rock at the goal line to score for just a handful more carries, he might easily have doubled his points on the season. Additionally, his usage overall has tapered off in recent weeks.

He is yet to log a game in which he has at least 20 carries. He hasn't gotten above 15 carries more than once this season. In the past three games, he's had a combined total of 23 carries. The game that brought down the average was on Oct. 22, when he rushed just once.

Basically, the reason for this was an undeclared illness, which only added fuel to the fire.

Jonnu Smith's rise leaves Kyle Pitts fantasy managers wanting

Kyle Pitts at Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson isn't the only star on the roster being avoided. Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who the franchise spent a fourth overall pick on in 2021, is getting outgained by Jonnu Smith, who just spent two years with the New England Patriots. Smith has earned 422 yards this year, while Pitts has earned 389 yards.

Pitts was a 1,000 yard receiver in Smith's first season as the team's head coach, but he's been relegated to a tight end committee thus far in 2023. As it stands, the offense as a whole has left fantasy managers scratching their heads at best and totting pitchforks at their worst.

Meanwhile, Taylor Heinicke is set to continue starting over Desmond Ridder, which is just one more area of unpredictability on the Falcons offense. One thing is for sure, fantasy managers might think twice next season before drafting any Falcons players.