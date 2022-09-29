Jonathan Taylor Fantasy outlook: Should you trade him?

The Indianapolis Colts have been blessed with Jonathan Taylor as their young starting running back. His superb performance last season earned him the Bert Bell Award, a 2nd-place in Offensive Player of the Year, Player of the Month two times, and a 1st-team All-Pro appearance.

He was also among the most valued players of the season and the first choice among fantasy football players. Taylor had 20 total touchdowns last season, but this season he is off to a slow start and has touched the end zone once in the last three games.

Fantasy managers who drafted him as their RB1 have higher expectations from him. Is it the right time to trade Jonathan Taylor ahead of Week 4?

Should you trade Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Jonathan Taylor has been a key player this NFL season and with his ADP of 1.64, he is leading the ranks of running backs. Last season, Taylor put in an impressive performance and was the leader with 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Based on his stats from last season, he is undoubtedly the best running back to be drafted for the 2022 Fantasy Football League. Slightly before the season, he topped the list of top running backs. As we enter the fourth week of the season, Taylor is ranked second behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

There were also reports of Taylor missing his Wednesday practice because of a toe injury. But he will play in the fourth-week game against the Tennessee Titans. He will have to score more touchdowns to match his last season.

Further games look promising for the star running back and we would suggest keeping Taylor on your starting roster for the fourth week. He is very young and in very good form. Taylor is expected to deliver some good fantasy points in the coming games.

Jonathan Taylor timeline

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor will play his third season in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts drafted him in the second round as the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2020, he started as the RB1 for the Colts and started in 13 of the 15 games he played. He recorded 1,468 yards from scrimmage with 36 receptions and a total of 12 touchdowns.

His 2021 season was a blockbuster one and earned him many accolades. In his 332 rushing attempts, he covered 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns. Taylor had 2,171 yards from scrimmage with 40 receptions, and a total of 20 touchdowns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far