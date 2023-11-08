Fantasy Football Week 10 Defensive Streamers & Rankings: Raiders, Packers and more

Streaming defenses is one of the most common fantasy football strategies. The strategy relies on managers adding and dropping different defensive units every week, picking up defenses facing a poor offensive opponent.

While that's generally based on quarterback play, there are plenty of factors that should be considered, most notably sacks and turnovers. Managers who stream defenses also tend to target teams facing opponents that do not score often or move the ball.

While defenses that allow the fewest points per game are generally not available, there are several options worth a look in Week 10. Take a look at the three Week 10 streaming options below.

Which defenses are streaming options in Week 10?

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to move on from coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler ahead of Week 9 paid off in a big way. They scored their most points of the season, nearly doubling their season average, while also allowing their last points of the year.

The Raiders defense accounted for eight sacks and two turnovers against a poor New York Giants offense. They next face another team with a struggling offense, as the New York Jets come to town in Week 10.

The Jets are 30th in scoring offense and 31st in total yards. Furthermore, they rank in the bottom 10 of nearly every offensive category. Consider adding the Raiders defense, as they remain available in more than half the leagues.

#2 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been strong defensively, as they have allowed just 19.9 points per game, ranking tenth in the league.

Green Bay ranks 11th in total yards, ninth in passing yards and 23rd in rushing yards allowed. They next face a Pittsburgh Steelers team that ranks 29th in scoring offense and total yards.

Pittsburgh has struggled moving the ball through the air or on the ground, as they rank 25th in both passing and rushing yards. Green Bay's defense is available in more than 75% of leagues, making them one of the best Week 10 streaming options.

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has not been as elite as they were in previous seasons, they rank 16th in scoring defense. Furthermore, they have been elite against the run, ranking ninth in rushing yards allowed.

That should help them against a Tennessee Titans' offense still led by All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. The Titans rank 24th in the league in scoring offense, 23rd in total yards, 26th in passing yards and 12th in rushing yards.

Tampa Bay's defense remains available in nearly 75% of leagues, making them an intriguing Week 10 option.

Week 10 defense rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have their bye in Week 10. Here's how the remaining 28 teams rank defensively:

Dallas Cowboys Las Vegas Raiders Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Indianapolis Colts New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Denver Broncos