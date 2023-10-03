Fantasy Football Week 5 injury report for RBs: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams and more

Many teams have suffered injuries through the first four weeks of the 2023-2024 NFL season, especially at the RB position.

In Week 1, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles. In Week 2, Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other running backs, including Saquon Barkley, Marlon Mack, and Jeffery Wilson, were also injured.

RB fantasy injury report Week 5

Saquon Barkley on the sideline during New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 could see some teams get their RBs back or have them inactive for another week.

Here are injury updates at the running back position as of Tuesday, October 3.

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley could return to the field in Week 5.

Barkley suffered a Grade 2 pedal ankle sprain during the Giants' Week 2 comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals. As a result, he missed their next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Before their Monday night matchup yesterday against the Seahawks, Barkley was listed as doubtful.

Two weeks ago, head coach Brian Daboll didn't rule the RB out of the 49ers game just days after suffering the injury.

Barkley could return this week as they face the Miami Dolphins, but if he doesn't, he should be back the following week against the Buffalo Bills.

Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts could get their star running back, Jonathan Taylor, back this week.

After entering the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and missing the first four games, Taylor is officially off the list and could return to the field this week.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed to reporters on Monday that Taylor would resume practice with the team this Wednesday.

Before the season began, Taylor requested a trade from the team, demanding a raise. The Colts didn't have any intentions of extending or giving the RB a raise and didn't have any purpose of trading him.

Getting Taylor back for the Colts would be significant, but he's a name to look out for as the trade deadline is right around the corner.

Kyren Williams

On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kyren Williams suffered a bruised hip in Sunday's overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens. He carried the offense with 28 touches for 127 total yards and two touchdowns.

He's currently on the injury report and is listed as questionable, putting his status in doubt for the Rams' Week 5 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Through four games this season, Williams has rushed for 245 yards and has 101 receiving yards while scoring six total touchdowns.

Other running backs who are currently on the injured list as of Monday are:

-Washington Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

-Tennessee Titans RB Julius Chestnut (placed on IR Sept. 26)

-Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (activated off of IR on Oct. 2)

-Arizona Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram

-Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle

-San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell