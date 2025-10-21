Fantasy Football Week 8 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. Kyren Williams, Rome Odunze, Alvin Kamara and more

Halfway through the fantasy season, you already know if your fantasy team is a contender or not. That should raise questions about your roster. First, can you win with the players you have? Maybe the answer is yes. Should you try and improve your team by trading from strength to improve spots that need that extra attention as we head down the home stretch? Again, probably yes.

Week 8 has six teams on bye. If I’m a good team that’s poised for a playoff run, I’m exploiting the teams who are desperate to fill their starting lineup and buy low on players with the week off.If I can get my hands on Lions or Rams players, I’m all in. Maybe Marvin Harrison Jr. can be had for a bargain basement price as he’s on vacation.

I’d also bet the Ashton Jeanty owner is getting very nervous following a dismal Raiders performance last Sunday. Buying low is a skill. The fantasy season provides several periods of highs and lows. Weeks like this are perfect times to go shopping. Let’s check out my fantasy grocery list.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets

Buy:

1. Kyren Williams (RB) LAR - The theme of the article is buying at the right time, and this is the ideal week to shop for Williams. Coming off his lowest scoring week of the season (8.5 PPR points), go throw that offer out for the Rams' leading rusher. Los Angeles is an NFC frontrunner that will likely play with plenty of leads as the season winds down.

What I love about this Sean McVay offense is how consolidated the touches are. When healthy, the ball finds Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams a majority of the time. That’s precisely what we want in fantasy.

I don’t love the Rams’ playoff schedule (Det, @ SEA, @ ATL), but with an offense this potent, I’m okay with it. Williams has 67% of the Rams' rushing attempts and 70% of the attempts inside the five-yard line per Fantasy Life. That’s workhorse usage you can slide use to upgrade your RB spot.

2. Rome Odunze (WR) CHI - Another buy-low candidate is the explosive second-year Bears wideout. His owners are likely getting agitated over consecutive five-point games. I want you to send an offer because the Bears' schedule for wide receivers is going to win people leagues.

Over the next three weeks, Odunze will face Baltimore (2nd), Cincinnati (11th), and the NY Giants (3rd) in points allowed to receivers. All of the usage stats point to a massive outburst coming for Odunze. He leads the Bears in routes (93%) and targets (25%). You might get a huge discount on a big time difference maker this week.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) ARI - Use the BYE week to get Marvin Harrison Jr. on your roster. Two straight “down” weeks for Harrison are due to a concussion he suffered in Week 6 and the fact that Jacoby Brissett has been under center. The veteran quarterback spreads it around much more than Kyler Murray, who has peppered Harrison with targets through five weeks.

Once Murray returns, so should the focus on getting Harrison the football. Through the first five weeks (when Murray was healthy), we saw Harrison lead the Cardinals receivers with a 21% target share

Sell:

1.Alvin Kamara (RB) NO - With news of his running mate, Kendre Miller, going down, you’d think I would want to buy Kamara, but it’s the opposite. This Saints offense can’t run the football. Kamara hasn’t had over 31 rushing yards in three games. Even with a few cheap receptions, you’d think he could have a great PPR day, but it’s not happening.

Last week, Kamara caught three balls for one yard. How is that possible? Sell Kamara on name value to improve elsewhere. My hope is that he isn’t one of the backs you depend on, so you won’t miss him. He hasn’t helped you much to this point, so you shouldn’t. We’ll see if the Saints get rookie Devin Neal more involved without Miller.

Someone has to help Kamara between the tackles because the future Hall of Famer simply can’t do it anymore. Kamara has handled 56% of the Saints' rushing attempts but done very little with them. This is the time to get out of the Saints' running game.

2. Brian Thomas Jr. (WR) JAX - While being drafted high in the summer, it’s been a disappointment for BTJ owners. Only one week with over 12 fantasy points has his drafters likely looking at losing records. On bye, I want you to ship him out of town. Use the fact that he’s seen 17 targets in two weeks to sell him as the alpha still in the Jaguars offense.

Meanwhile, rookie Travis Hunter has run a team high in routes (88%) and seen the highest target share (22%) in the last two games. Hunter exploded in Week 7, and with Liam Coen figuring out where to play his electric Heisman winner, BTJ is left out in the cold. Let his drops become someone else’s problem this week.

3. Jordan Love (QB) GB - I wouldn’t want to start Love in a 1-QB league. He simply doesn’t have enough volume. If you don’t get high volume, you need incredible efficiency. We aren’t really seeing that either. With only one game over 300 yards and more than two TDs, Love isn’t someone you should be counting on. In a 2-QB league, fine. But even there, I’d be looking to move him because this team wants to run the football. Love is 21st in passing attempts. He’s tied with Lamar Jackson with 10 touchdown passes. Cool right? Oh, Jackson hasn’t played in two weeks. Nevermind.

