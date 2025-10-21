Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickups feat. Xavier Legette, Alec Pierce

As fantasy football managers know, it's now Week 8 in the NFL, which means it's time to dive back into the waiver wire to attempt to fill gaps in your roster. If you went hard at getting running backs early in the year, it's time to now work on filling your wide receiver room. Luckily, there are plenty of options.

Perhaps even better, Sportskeeda has taken the time to sift through to find the diamonds in the rough.

Here's a look at the top fantasy football wide receivers you should add from the waiver wire in Week 8.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire WRs

Xavier Legette at Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

#4 - Josh Reynolds, New York Jets (2% rostered)

Garrett Wilson is at risk of missing Week 8, which means that Josh Reynolds is likely to see a bump in targets. Even if Wilson suits up after missing just one game, he is unlikely to be 100% healthy, which could hinder his effectiveness, leading the New York Jets quarterback to target elsewhere, like Josh Reynolds.

#3 - Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins (14% rostered)

With Tyreek Hill out of the picture and Darren Waller dealing with his own new injury troubles, including a strained pectoral muscle, per the Miami Herald, Malik Washington has no choice but to see some extra targets in the coming weeks. In Week 7, he already saw a roughly 50% boost in targets.

In Week 8, he could see even more, but this move makes even more sense when thought about long-term, with the Baltimore Ravens on deck in Week 9.

#2 - Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (3% rostered)

Alec Pierce won't blow anyone away with his total production for the season, but he has been reliable in games he has played. Pierce has earned at least ten points in three of his five games this season. He is also coming off his most targeted game of the season with ten targets. With the wide receiver sitting openly in most fantasy football leagues, he's worth strong consideration.

#1 - Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (24% rostered)

Xavier Legette is coming off a breakout performance, making him the top waiver wire addition of the week. Against the New York Jets, Legette earned 92 yards and a touchdown.

It was his second double-digit game in three weeks, showing that the wide receiver might be rounding into the peak of his form. The Carolina Panthers have been desperate for Legette to do so, and you should be borderline desperate to add him to your fantasy football team as well.

