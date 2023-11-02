Fantasy Football Week 9 Defensive Streamers, Starters & Rankings: Browns, Steelers and more

Streaming defenses is one of the most common fantasy football strategies. The strategy relies on managers adding and dropping different defensive units every week, picking up defenses that are facing a poor offensive opponent. While that is generally based on quarterback play, there are plenty of factors that should be considered, most notably sacks and turnovers.

Managers who stream defenses also tend to target teams that are facing opponents that do not score often or move the ball. While the defenses that allow the fewest points per game are generally not available, there are several options that are worth a look in Week 9. Here's a look at three Week 9 streaming options:

Which defenses are streaming options in Week 9?

#1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have been strong defensively as they have allowed just 20.1 points per game, ranking 14th in the league. Atlanta ranks sixth in total yards allowed, eighth in passing yards allowed and 14th in rushing yards allowed. They will face a Minnesota Vikings team that will be without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

While Minnesota ranked second in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns, they are just 31st in rushing yards and touchdowns. Rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall will get the first start of his career. The Vikings should struggle to move the ball without their passing tandem and will be sidelined. Atlanta's defense is available in just about two-thirds of leagues, making them one of the best Week 9 streaming options.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to move on from head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in the middle of the night on October 31st. The locker room should be fired up as interim head coach Antonio Pierce will get his first opportunity against his former team.

The Raiders defense accounted for one sack, three turnovers and a touchdown against a Detroit Lions offense that ranks in the top ten in every offensive category in Week 8. They will face a much easier challenge in Week 9 as they will host the New York Giants, who rank last in the league in scoring offense and total yards.

While it is unclear who will get the start under center, the Giants have struggled regardless of their quarterback. Consider adding the Raiders defense, who remains available in more than 85% of leagues.

#3. Tennessee Titans

While the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, their offense has been among the worst in the league. The Steelers rank 29th in scoring offense and 30th in total yards. They are just 25th in passing offense and 28th in rushing offense and rank in the bottom ten of every offensive category.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans' defense is among the stingiest in the league, ranking 13th in scoring defense. They should be able to play well against a struggling offense and are available in 98% of leagues, making them a solid streaming option.

Week 9 defense rankings

The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers will have their bye in Week 9. Here is how the remaining 28 teams rank defensively:

Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New York Jets Washington Commanders New York Giants Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs