"Fantasy steal": NFL fans react to Quinshon Judkins' practice status ahead of Week 2 Ravens clash

The Cleveland Browns may see rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on the field in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. After missing Wednesday's practice session, Judkins was listed as full participant on Thursday, which might suggest he could be ready to go against the Baltimore Ravens. Judkins signed his rookie deal a couple of days before the Browns kicked off the season against the Cincinnati Bengals in a close 17-15 loss. A day after he met with the NFL about his offseason arrest over a misdemeanor battery charge, Judkins returned to the field, hoping to take on the Ravens on Sunday.Insider Adam Schefter shared on Thursday that Judkins was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which could open the door for him to play this week. Many fans reacted to this update on social media, with many sharing their excitement over Judkins' potential debut and what it could mean for their fantasy teams. &quot;Fantasy Steal mark this tweet,&quot; one fan said. Cliff @LivingITMoneyLINKFantasy Steal mark this tweet&quot;Cool. He's a beast and he's on my fantasy team,&quot; another fan said. Aaron Dibert @dibert_aaronLINKCool. He's a beast and he's on my fantasy team.&quot;Fantasy owners rejoice,&quot; another fan wrote.Homer @HomermetaxLINKFantasy owners rejoiceOthers continued to rave about Quinshon Judkins' abilities to thrive in a Browns' running game that doesn't have a clear leader. &quot;Rb1 incoming,&quot; one fan said. &quot;LFG Judkins. Got him on my bench lol,&quot; another fan said. &quot;need him to start fawkkkk ford for my fantasy,&quot; another fan wrote. Quinshon Judkins was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a three-year collegiate career. After two seasons with Ole Miss, he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for 2024, winning the national championship in January.Judkins left college with 739 carries for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns. His addition to the backfield would bring a lot of positives to the Browns, although it remains unclear if he will play this week. Kevin Stefanski says Quinshon Judkins is &quot;day by day&quot;Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Quinshon Judkins' status for the Week 2 matchup. While Judkins was out of practice, the coach said they would take the running back &quot;day by day.&quot;&quot;He's not here today, not practicing today, so I'll really take that day by day,&quot; Stefanski said, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. &quot;He's not here today.&quot;Led by Dylan Sampson's 12 carries for 29 yards, the Browns racked up only 49 yards rushing in Week 1. That number must go up if they want to get back to winning ways.