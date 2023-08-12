Chris Jones has some free time on his hands as the star defensive tackle is not with the Kansas City Chiefs amid a holdout. Jones was seen hanging out with Hollywood mega director Michael Bay as the two posed for photos, as seen on Bay's Instagram page.

The director posted the pictures with the following caption:

"WOW just with my buddy CHRIS JONES …He just quit the TEAM !! Crazy!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones with Michael Bay. Credit: @michaelbay (IG)

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson left an interesting comment on Bay's post with Jones:

Embed contains NSFW language.

Gibson's comments on the post. Credit: @michaelbay (IG)

While Bay's post could indicate that Jones is leaving Kansas City, it could also mean that the All-Pro isn't with the team at the moment. The matter of Chris Jones heeding the advice of Gibson is something different.

Jones has been a pivotal part of the Chiefs defense over the last couple of seasons. In seven seasons with the team, he has 65 sacks, 243 tackles, and 12 forced fumbles.

The Chiefs' second-round pick in the 2016 draft has two seasons with double-digit sacks, including last season with 15.5 sacks. He ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in sacks.

What are Chris Jones' contract demands?

The two-time Super Bowl winner wants a long-term deal that will make him one of the NFL's top-paid defensive tackles. Jones signed a four-year, $80 million extension in July 2020. He will make $20 million this upcoming season, which is seventh amongst players in his position.

Washington Commanders star Daron Payne ($31.010 million) and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($28.5 million) will be the two highest-paid defensive tackles this season.

How much has Chris Jones been fined so far?

Jones and his holdout with the Chiefs is costing him serious money as his fines have reached over $1 million.

The 29-year-old didn’t show up for the start of the team's training camp and the veteran report date of July 21. He has missed three weeks as of this week.

Per Article 42 of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Jones faces a “mandatory fine of $50,000 per day.”

It seems there's no end in sight in the contract standoff between Chris Jones and the Chiefs. It remains to be seen how the situation develops ahead of Kansas City's season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7th.