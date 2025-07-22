  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Father and son": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce arrives for Chiefs training camp with Rashee Rice

"Father and son": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce arrives for Chiefs training camp with Rashee Rice

By Arnold
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:59 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Travis Kelce arrives for Chiefs training camp with Rashee Rice - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs had their veterans, including Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, return to the team for their first training camp session on Tuesday. When a video showing Kelce and Rice heading to practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph was posted on X on Tuesday, fans had some wild reactions to the post.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some pointed out the height difference between tight end Kelce and wideout Rice.

"Father and son," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Rice is the true travson btw," another fan said.

A few others were simply hyped to see the Chiefs players return to training.

"The Boys Are Back!!!!!!!" one fan said.
"Oh Travis is back," another fan said.
"Let’s gooooo!" a fan said.
"So happy!" one fan said.

The Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins last season. However, their hopes of a notable third straight title win were ended by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 in the big game in February.

Ad

Nonetheless, the Chiefs will be aiming to scale the Super Bowl mountain again next season. Kelce and Rice are expected to play important roles in the team's offense alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his two-year Chiefs extension in the 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his two-year, $34.25 million extension that he signed with the Chiefs in April 2024. His future in the big league remains uncertain after the 2025 season.

Ad

The Chiefs took Kelce with the No. 63 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He has been with the team ever since.

Across his career in Kansas City so far, Kelce has earned 10 Pro Bowl selections. He has also helped the team to five Super Bowls, winning three of them.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications