"Father and son": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce arrives for Chiefs training camp with Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs had their veterans, including Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, return to the team for their first training camp session on Tuesday. When a video showing Kelce and Rice heading to practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph was posted on X on Tuesday, fans had some wild reactions to the post.Some pointed out the height difference between tight end Kelce and wideout Rice.&quot;Father and son,&quot; one fan said.ASF @Chiefs7183LINKFather and son&quot;Rice is the true travson btw,&quot; another fan said.A few others were simply hyped to see the Chiefs players return to training.&quot;The Boys Are Back!!!!!!!&quot; one fan said.&quot;Oh Travis is back,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Let’s gooooo!&quot; a fan said.&quot;So happy!&quot; one fan said.The Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins last season. However, their hopes of a notable third straight title win were ended by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 in the big game in February.Nonetheless, the Chiefs will be aiming to scale the Super Bowl mountain again next season. Kelce and Rice are expected to play important roles in the team's offense alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his two-year Chiefs extension in the 2025 seasonKansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: GettyTravis Kelce is entering the final year of his two-year, $34.25 million extension that he signed with the Chiefs in April 2024. His future in the big league remains uncertain after the 2025 season.The Chiefs took Kelce with the No. 63 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He has been with the team ever since.Across his career in Kansas City so far, Kelce has earned 10 Pro Bowl selections. He has also helped the team to five Super Bowls, winning three of them.