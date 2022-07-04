"I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year" - Brett Favre believes Davante Adams won't match production he had with Aaron Rodgers playing for Raiders

Davante Adams' trade to the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the biggest shocks of the off-season. Adams formed an almost telepathic relationship with Aaron Rodgers during his time in Green Bay as they became one of the most feared quarterback-receiver duos in the league.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes that Adams will regret his decision to leave Rodgers. He further believes the wideout owes the shot-caller a great deal of gratitude for his NFL success.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre gave his blunt take on the situation, saying:

"I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him."

Favre continued:

"That's not to say he's not a great player, because he is a tremendous player and we'll see that with Las Vegas. But it's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year."

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams: A historic partnership

After a slow start to his NFL career, the last four seasons have seen Davante Adams become the premier wide receiver in the league, according to some NFL experts.

During his eight-year stint with Rodgers, he has racked up 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns. However, 5,310 of those yards and 47 touchdowns have come in a four-year period that saw his former quarterback being named MVP twice.

1. Davante Adams: 123 catches. 1,553 yards. 11 touchdowns.



2. Keenan Allen: 106 catches. 1.138 yards. 6 touchdowns.



3. Cooper Kupp: 145 catches. 1,947 yards. 16 touchdowns. Julian Edelman’s top three receivers in the league and their 2021 stats. (Via @IAMATHLETEpod .)1. Davante Adams: 123 catches. 1,553 yards. 11 touchdowns.2. Keenan Allen: 106 catches. 1.138 yards. 6 touchdowns.3. Cooper Kupp: 145 catches. 1,947 yards. 16 touchdowns. Julian Edelman’s top three receivers in the league and their 2021 stats. (Via @IAMATHLETEpod.) 1. Davante Adams: 123 catches. 1,553 yards. 11 touchdowns. 2. Keenan Allen: 106 catches. 1.138 yards. 6 touchdowns.3. Cooper Kupp: 145 catches. 1,947 yards. 16 touchdowns. https://t.co/tu0AXxTGzb

Since 2018, the former Fresno State wideout has led the league in total yards, total touchdowns, total receptions, and yards per game, despite playing fewer games than most of his peers. Last season, he broke Jordy Nelson's single-season record for receiving yards for the Green Bay Packers.

The question posed by Favre centers around whether the wide receiver can replicate that form without the aid of a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer. But Derek Carr is certainly not a journeyman quarterback, and could even be considered criminally underrated. Since entering the league in 2014, he is fourth on the list for passing yards, behind only Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Matt Stafford, despite operating in some poor Raiders offenses.

Carr and Adams were also college teammates during their time together at Fresno State. They will be hoping to quickly rekindle that previous connection in an attempt to discredit Favre's assessment.

