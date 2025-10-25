  • home icon
  "FBI needs to Investigate John Harbaugh": NFL fans call out Ravens for "fabricating" Lamar Jackson injury update as 2x MVP gets ruled out vs. Bears

"FBI needs to Investigate John Harbaugh": NFL fans call out Ravens for "fabricating" Lamar Jackson injury update as 2x MVP gets ruled out vs. Bears

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:11 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
"FBI needs to Investigate John Harbaugh": NFL fans call out Ravens for "fabricating" Lamar Jackson injury update as 2x MVP gets ruled out vs. Bears (Credit: IMAGN)

The Baltimore Ravens are under the spotlight and not for the best reasons. On Saturday, the AFC North team provided an update on Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

A day after listing him as a full participant in the final practice session of the week, the team downgraded the two-time NFL MVP to a limited participant and ruled him out for the duel against Caleb Williams and the Bears.

"There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans were upset about this update and accused the Ravens' decision makers of acting shady.

"FBI needs to investigate John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta now!!!" one fan said.
"They are a mafia run criminal organization that should be shut down @FBI needs to investigate @Ravens," another fan said.
"@FBIDirectorKash investigate the Ravens for fabricating the injury report," another fan said.
The general sentiment was that at least the league should take a look at what transpired behind the scenes between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

"I have to look into the history of similar occurrences, but these seems like something the league will investigate and potentially punish. Could be a fine and/or draft picks. I can't imagine what the team's explanation is," one fan said.
"Is this allowed? Serious question. I have always assumed the injury reports are required (otherwise why would anyone post them). There’s obviously some judgement calls regarding game status, but how can you honestly say that a player was 'full practice' when he wasn’t??" another fan questioned.
"I knew he wasn’t play the minute the coaching staff started playing word games but this is f***ing insane. How in the f**k do you go from being listed as a full participant yesterday to saying 'nevermind he was limited,'" another fan said.
Who will replace Lamar Jackson against the Chicago Bears?

Lamar Jackson has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Ever since the two-time MVP got injured against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens have struggled to get things going on offense, scoring just 13 points in their last two games.

Ian Rapoport reports that Tyler Huntley will be QB1 on Sunday for the Ravens. The Bears are on an ascending trajectory under Ben Johnson and missing Jackson will put Baltimore in a complex position against an inspired opponent.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda's NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it's on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
