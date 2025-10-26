"Feel a little out of place": Trey McBride raises bold question 1 day after complaining about NFL bye week schedule

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans about what they do on Sundays. The Pro Bowler wrote,&quot;What does everyone do on Sunday’s? Feel a little out of place this morning...”His question came just one day after he had complained about the league's bye-week schedule. Trey McBride wrote,&quot;Having a bye week on national tight ends day shouldn’t be allowed...”His comments revolved around the Cardinals having their bye on National Tight Ends Day. It's a day that holds significance for tight ends, and McBride will have to watch from home rather than catching passes on the Gridiron.However, the Cardinals aren't the only team that has a bye this week. The Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks all have this week off. That means their tight ends, too, won't be playing on National Tight Ends Day.Some notable tight ends set to play this week are Jake Ferguson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Warren, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle.Trey McBride and the Cardinals face an uphill playoff battleTrey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will look to use this week's bye to rest up and recalibrate ahead of the rest of the season. The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak and currently have a 2-5 record this season.The Cardinals haven't won a game since Week 2, and they face an uphill task of making this year's playoffs. Their losses have come against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers.It's worth noting that the Cardinals haven't reached the playoffs since the 2021 season. That postseason ended in a wild-card round defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.McBride and Co. need to pull off a string of victories and hope that their divisional rivals slip up. It's only then that they'll have a chance to break their playoff drought and compete in the stacked NFC.