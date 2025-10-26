  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Feel a little out of place": Trey McBride raises bold question 1 day after complaining about NFL bye week schedule

"Feel a little out of place": Trey McBride raises bold question 1 day after complaining about NFL bye week schedule

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:51 GMT
Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
"Feel a little out of place": Trey McBride raises bold question 1 day after complaining about NFL bye week schedule

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans about what they do on Sundays. The Pro Bowler wrote,

Ad
"What does everyone do on Sunday’s? Feel a little out of place this morning...”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His question came just one day after he had complained about the league's bye-week schedule. Trey McBride wrote,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Having a bye week on national tight ends day shouldn’t be allowed...”
Ad

His comments revolved around the Cardinals having their bye on National Tight Ends Day. It's a day that holds significance for tight ends, and McBride will have to watch from home rather than catching passes on the Gridiron.

However, the Cardinals aren't the only team that has a bye this week. The Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks all have this week off. That means their tight ends, too, won't be playing on National Tight Ends Day.

Ad

Some notable tight ends set to play this week are Jake Ferguson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Warren, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle.

Trey McBride and the Cardinals face an uphill playoff battle

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will look to use this week's bye to rest up and recalibrate ahead of the rest of the season. The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak and currently have a 2-5 record this season.

Ad

The Cardinals haven't won a game since Week 2, and they face an uphill task of making this year's playoffs. Their losses have come against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers.

It's worth noting that the Cardinals haven't reached the playoffs since the 2021 season. That postseason ended in a wild-card round defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

McBride and Co. need to pull off a string of victories and hope that their divisional rivals slip up. It's only then that they'll have a chance to break their playoff drought and compete in the stacked NFC.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications