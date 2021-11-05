"Feels like removing a splinter" - Rams' Von Miller has telling admission on trade from Broncos

Von Miller is no longer a Denver Bronco. He called Denver home for ten years after the Broncos drafted him second overall in 2011. During his time in the Mile High City, Miller would win a Superbowl and a Superbowl MVP award after ravaging the first overall pick from the 2011 draft, Cam Newton.

As the trading window slammed shut earlier this week, and the Broncos looking like also-rans in the AFC, Miller asked for a trade, and the Rams came calling. Los Angeles is now Miller's new home, and he is happy about the move to California:

"Initially, it hurt. I've been saying it kind of felt like removing a splinter. At first it hurts, it hurts bad. I've been there for 11 years. I don't know anything else. I was a Denver Bronco. They told me that I was getting traded to the Rams.

Miller held the Broncos and Colorado close to his heart. It was not easy saying goodbye to his franchise and his teammates. Nonetheless, Miller is looking forward to the challenge of playing in Los Angeles and playing for a 7-1 team.

Miller enjoys waking up 7-1

In one instant, Miller switched from a team going nowhere to a team eyeing a Superbowl title. The prospect is exciting Miller, and he elaborated on his excitement at a press conference:

"I'm excited to be a part of this team, Coach [Sean] McVay, he's just so energetic and he's a great coach. It feels like a movie. It really does. It feels like a movie and I'm excited to be in it."

Miller is one of the greatest defensive players of the modern era. His greatness was only ever stopped due to injuries. The former All-Pro edge rusher is a Hall of Fame-worthy talent. The Rams are now all in, and Miller is happy to be a part of it:

I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1. In the back end of things, it's not really that bad. It's better for me. It's better for the organization. And you just got to let reality sink in that I get to play with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd and Matthew Stafford and his solid offensive line. And they got a solid team."

Miller is looking forward to fostering a solid relationship alongside the Rams' already loaded defense:

"They've been playing great defense all year and I just want to add to it. I want to add some of the things that I do best. My leadership and my energy and my positive vibes. I just want to contribute to a winning team. It'll be fun."

Miller joins Aaron Donald, and the pair have 201 NFL sacks between them. It was painful leaving the Broncos, but Miller could run wild for the Rams.

