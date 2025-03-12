"Feels a little desperate to me" - Colin Cowherd pumps brakes on Aaron Rodgers-Steelers rumors as 4x MVP searches for new home

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a massive addition to their roster by trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and handing him a five-year, $150 million contract. However, their new acquisition has no one to throw the ball to him. Skylar Thompson is the only signal-caller on the roster and is expected to be a third-stringer.

To make matters worse, the Steelers' options have reduced significantly since free agency commenced on Monday. Sam Darnold is signing with the Seahawks to replace Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh's backup quarterback last season, has signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets.

Their options have boiled down to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and the team is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing the latter. However, Colin Cowherd isn't a fan of their pursuit of the 41-year-old signal-caller and claimed that adding him was akin to papering over the cracks.

On his show, The Herd, the analyst said:

"Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. When you keep finding stop gaps for the leaky roof, you end up with a bunch of buckets inside the house. The Steelers have been great twice in my life. Terry Bradshaw in his prime, Big Ben in his prime. Outside of that, they've had buckets around the facility."

He noted that several teams, including the Steelers, could have signed Rodgers by now had they wanted him. However, his still being available was an indicator that most franchises are convinced that he's over the hill and no longer a viable option.

"The Jets and the Steelers swapping quarterbacks, feels like two C-minus students cheating off each other on a test," Cowherd said. "There was a lot of people out there that could have had Aaron, and all of them are like, 'Nah.' It feels a little desperate to me. That's how it feels."

Aaron Rodgers to Vikings: Brett Favre implores QB to sign with Minnesota and follow his career path

So far, Aaron Rodgers has followed the same career path as Brett Favre. Both had a Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers before joining the New York Jets. The latter's subsequent move was joining the Minnesota Vikings, and he implored the 41-year-old to continue following his path and head north. The Hall of Famer spoke On The Will Cain Show about Rodgers.

"By all means, sign with (the Vikings)," Favre said. "They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

The Vikings were reportedly keen on bringing back Sam Darnold after his excellent campaign last season. However, he signed with the Seahawks, shutting the door on a potential return to Minnesota. They have a replacement in J.J. McCarthy, however, he's yet to play a down in the NFL, and the front office believes the team is a Super Bowl contender, so they may not rely on an untested QB.

Bringing in Rodgers as a stop-gap option could be mutually beneficial for the quarterback and the Vikings, as they both have championship aspirations. It remains to be seen whether the four-time MVP will continue to follow Farve's path.

