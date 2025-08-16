"Feels wrong": NFL fans react as Nick Chubb makes Texans debut in preseason clash vs Panthers

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s NFL story continues this season, but in a different setting than fans are used to seeing him. Chubb makes his debut with the Houston Texans in their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

Chubb signed with the Texans back in June in a one-year deal worth $2.5 million and with a maximum value of $5 million. After seeing him for seven years in the Cleveland Browns colors, fans are sharing different reactions to his Texans debut.

Pro Football Insiders wrote:

“Feels wrong.”

Pro Football Insiders wrote:

"Feels wrong."

Digital World also wrote:

“Hmm Chubb a good pick up this year? Break out season with a better team?”

Digital World also wrote:

"Hmm Chubb a good pick up this year? Break out season with a better team?"

Ball Boy commented:

“I want this man to succeed so bad.”

Lil Bill wrote:

“When tf did this happen?”

Blitz Sports Media also commented:

“Doesn’t look right.”

Norby Big wrote:

“Prefer long balls the rushes.”

Nick Chubb is a great addition to the Houston Texans' offense, with quarterback C.J. Stroud as the centerpiece, setting the tone. He adds to a rushing offense that already has a name like Joe Mixon and was one of the most effective last season.

Houston Texans’ head coach’s view on Nick Chubb

Although it’s still preseason and Saturday’s clash is Nick Chubb’s first opportunity to present himself to the fans, the coaching staff already thinks highly of him. In late July and early in training camp, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans expressed his thoughts on the NFL veteran:

“It’s only my fourth day with Nick, and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s a pro. I’ve always admired Nick from when he was back at Georgia playing. Always admired him. I can see why the guy’s been good in his career.

“He’s a hard worker; he doesn’t say much, but he shows you by his actions. Every single day, he shows up; he’s ready to go. So, we’ll see how he continues to grow and gel with our guys.”

In seven seasons with the Browns, Nick Chubb built quite an impressive NFL career that earned him four Pro Bowl selections. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2022. With 6,843 rushing yards, he finished his time with the Browns ranking third among the franchise's all-time leading rushers.

The Texans lost their opening preseason game to the Minnesota Vikings 20-10. The team is looking to bounce back against a Panthers team that is also 0-1 in preseason play.

