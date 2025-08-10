"Few people would say, 'I was absolutely wrong'" - Michael Irvin rips Shedeur Sanders' haters 1 day after Browns QB's sensational debut vs. Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a strong outing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday. The Browns' rookie completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 30-10 win.
On Saturday, NFL legend Michael Irvin slammed Sanders' critics, while suggesting that he always believed in the quarterback's ability.
"I'm just going to wait, let's just see what happens," Irvin said on his YouTube channel (5:04). "Let's wait to hear what everybody starts saying Monday. Now, very few people would stand up and speak up and say, 'you know, I was absolutely wrong.' Very few people are going to say it.
"But I tried to tell you everything you wanted to see. He (Sanders) outran the defensive line and got around the corner because people said he couldn't run. Can't run like his dad."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Sanders had a surprising slide at this year's NFL draft after a strong final year at Colorado. Many expected the quarterback to get picked in the first round, but Sanders had to wait until the third and final day of the event before the Browns selected him in the fifth round.
Nonetheless, after a strong start to his preseason, Sanders will be aiming to continue his upward trajectory heading into his rookie season.
Shedeur Sanders reflects on preseason debut with Browns
Shedeur Sanders reflected on his preseason debut with the Browns after leading them to victory over the Panthers on Friday.
"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, you know?" Sanders said. "So, that's what it is, you know. I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I have to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like I felt like me out there. I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the play call. I couldn't do it without anything.
"So, I'm just thankful to even be able to have the joy of just being on the field overall, then carrying the responsibility of doing the right thing. So, that's two badges under my belt already that I got out there. I feel like we operated the huddle really, really good.
The Browns will play their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16. It remains to be seen whether Sanders will get the nod to start his second preseason game.
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.