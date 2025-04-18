Field Yates claims Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are "legitimate targets for the Saints," plays down Shedeur Sanders' links

Shedeur Sanders had been linked with the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2025 NFL draft ever since it was reported that Derek Carr might need surgery on his shoulder, which could force him to miss time next season.

Ad

However, NFL Insider Field Yates suggested that the Saints might look to draft either Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough rather than the Colorado star. Yates suggested that the Saints are looking to draft a QB with their No. 9 pick, but it might not be Sanders.

"I have not gotten the sense that the Saints are there with Sanders." Yates wrote in his column for ESPN. "But it's important to remember very few parties are motivated to reveal their intentions before the draft, which makes it difficult to know what's true. It's smokescreen season. I'll sell this ... for now.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"While I generally lean away from the Saints taking a QB with the ninth pick, some evaluators believe Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough are legitimate targets for the Saints over the course of the draft."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In his final season for Ole Miss, Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tyler Shough recorded 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final year at Louisville. He also contributed one touchdown on 42 carries as the Cardinals posted a 9-4 record.

While both Dart and Shough are considered among the best quarterbacks in this year's class, it will be interesting to see whether the Saints will take one of them in the first round.

Shedeur Sanders will have his No. 2 Colorado jersey retired by the program

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey will be retired by the Buffs during their spring football game on Saturday. The quarterback transferred to CU in 2023 after playing two seasons at Jackson State.

Ad

In his first season with the Buffs, Sanders posted 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for four TDs and led CU to a 4-8 record.

In the 2024 season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He contributed four rushing TDs and guided the Buffs to a 9-4 record, winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

While Shedeur Sanders might not be on the radar for the Saints, he is still considered a top-10 pick in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place