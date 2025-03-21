Field Yates picks Tyler Shough as Matthew Stafford’s potential successor in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing quarterback Matthew Stafford back, but that should not preclude them from selecting someone like Louisville's Tyler Shough as his successor. On Friday, ESPN NFL draft analyst Field Yates suggested that the Rams could be a potential sleeper team in the quarterback market at the upcoming NFL draft and linked them with drafting Shough on Day 2.

Ad

He sees similarities between Shough and Stafford.

“Louisville's Tyler Shough has similar traits to Stafford; he can throw from a variety of different angles and hit tight windows,” Yates wrote on ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yates added that the offseason with Stafford should at least make the Rams consider a quarterback in rounds 2 or 3. Stafford and the Rams went through a few weeks of uncertainty and allowed their starting quarterback and his agent to talk to other teams to assess his market. Ultimately, Stafford elected to come back and worked with the Rams on a contract restructure.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Stafford's relationship with the organization is year-to-year at this point after his contract restructure, and it would be logical for Los Angeles to at least consider a quarterback somewhere on Day 2. “

The offseason drama with Stafford could cause the Rams to consider their long-term future at the quarterback position. However, Yates also mentioned Stafford's elite-level production. The Los Angeles Rams were the closest team to beating eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles on their playoff run last season.

Ad

Yates also mentioned that the Rams do not have a 2nd round pick. They traded it to the Carolina Panthers to move up and select defensive tackle Braden Fiske in last year's draft, a move they probably do not regret after Fiske made the All-Rookie Team in an impressive debut season.

The Rams have the 26th overall pick in the first round and pick 90 in Round 3.

Tyler Shough is the 4th ranked quarterback on most draft boards

Tyler Shough is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the NFL draft after spending seven years in college. Shough will be 26 when the 2025 season begins.

Ad

He went from Oregon to Texas Tech before finally getting his chance and impressing at Louisville. He threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading Louisville to an 8-4 record.

Draft boards have Shough between the 49th to 180th best player in this year's class. Shough is usually ranked fourth in his position, behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. However, quarterbacks have historically been drafted higher than their draft projections. There is a marginal chance that Shough will be there for the Rams to take at pick 90 in Round 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.