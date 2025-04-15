Field Yates projects Browns to make an "aggressive move" and draft Jaxson Dart 

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Field Yates and Mel Kiper believe that the Cleveland Browns will make some shocking moves in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most mock drafts to this point have had the Browns selecting Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick later this April, Kiper projected that the Cleveland franchise would not select a QB within the top five picks.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Yates had the Browns select Sanders' teammate, Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB Travis Hunter No. 2 overall. However, the Browns still got their QB of the future in a trade completed with the Washington Commanders for the No. 29 overall pick.

After trading the No. 33 and No. 67 overall picks to Washington, the Browns received the No. 29 and No. 128 overall picks in return.

With the No. 29 overall pick, the Browns selected Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart.

As Yates noted:

"The Browns can't risk the Giants leapfrogging them from the top of the second round, so they could make their own aggressive move up... He's accurate and mobile with a big arm. And by getting him in Round 1, Cleveland would have a fifth-year option on Dart, too."

The current Cleveland depth chart at QB features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. As a result, should Dart be selected by the franchise this year, there is a very good chance that the Ole Miss QB is starting for the Browns on opening day of the 2025 NFL season.

In 2024 for the Rebels, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, only six interceptions, 495 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He also had an impressive completion percentage of 69.3%.

Is Cleveland a good situation for Jaxson Dart?

Although it may not be the flashiest location to be drafted to, Cleveland does have solid offensive players and a great head coach, both things that can help ease Dart's transition from college football to the NFL.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku both had amazing seasons for the Browns in 2024 and have both proved to be among the very best in the league at their respective positions. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski has proven to be a great leader and play caller for the Browns.

If Yates' projection also holds true, Dart would also be joining an offense that could feature elite dual threat athlete Travis Hunter as well.

