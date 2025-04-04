  • home icon
Field Yates raves about Deion Sanders as Colorado's Pro Day takes over the spotlight

By Rit Nanda
Modified Apr 04, 2025 19:01 GMT
(Collage Images Credit: Getty)
Field Yates paid homage to Deion Sanders as Colorado's Pro Day became the big-ticket item this Friday. There was a time not too long ago when the program would have been an afterthought for most scouts.

The NFL Insider said that Deion Sanders deserves the entire credit for changing the outlook there. He pointed to the unprecedented media attention the Colorado Pro Day was getting. He said that it is because of his influence that people are looking at players who can potentially be drafted first overall out of the program. Pointing to the presence of all 32 teams in the NFL, Field Yates said on the Pat McAfee show,

"This is a big testament to what Coach Prime has assembled out here. There is me, dozens upon dozens of media here. They're actually over right now, talking to Coach Prime. And this, this swarm of people looks like when you're at the combine, and the number one prospect does his media appearance... all 32 teams are here."
Field Yates then pivoted to the Browns being there. The Cleveland franchise is slated to pick second in the draft and is potentially looking at both Shedeur Sanders if they think they need to move on from Deshaun Watson and the process starts now, as well as Travis Hunter. The NFL Insider said,

"By the way, I did hear that is confirmed, which is no surprise when you've got two of the most notable players in the draft, but it's the people, specifically from the teams, that caught my attention. You've got, as you mentioned, a ton of the Browns brass here."
Deion Sanders' legend ensures Colorado Pro Day success

Deion Sanders' presence in Colorado cannot be underestimated. The top two players that the teams are looking at are Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The quarterback is the NFL legend's son.

But beyond that, the only reason the two players are here is because of Coach Prime. They were with him in Jackson State and both followed him here through the transfer portal when he took up the reins of the Buffaloes football team.

His pull has been instrumental in getting the players that can draw attention to their workout. Ultimately, as Field Yates said, that is the biggest factor that has turned this college program around and that process began right from the moment he came to Colorado, with the Pro Day just being its culmination.

Edited by Rit Nanda
