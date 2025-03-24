“Filled a lot of needs already in free agency” - Patriots GM reveals team's strategy for 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots were tipped to address most of their needs at the 2025 NFL draft. However, the team's general manager, Eliot Wolf, has outlined that the Patriots have already fixed most of their issues in the free agency.

Ad

On Sunday, Wolf spoke highly about the additions that New England made in the free agency market, while downplaying the team's requirements ahead of next month's draft.

“No, we don’t (feel compelled)," Wolf said. "The best player available is going to be the way it is. Maybe we went for need a little bit too much last year. Obviously that culminated in us drafting Drake Maye, so it wasn’t all bad.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“But, just moving forward, it’s taking the best player, and understanding that we’ve filled a lot of needs already in free agency.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wolf joined the Patriots as a consultant in 2020. He was promoted to director of scouting in 2022, a role he held for two seasons.

In 2024, Wolf was promoted to executive vice president of player personnel. He now has some important work ahead of him entering this year's draft.

Ad

The Patriots added defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebackers Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens and Harold Landry, and safety Marcus Epps as defensive signings this offseason. They have also signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses, quarterback Josh Dobbs, center Garrett Bradbury and wideout Mack Hollins.

New England will also look to make the most of the upcoming draft heading into the 2025 season.

New England Patriots hold the No. 4 pick in first round of the 2025 NFL draft

Patriots GM Eliot Wolf needs to make his first-round pick count at 2025 NFL draft - Source: Imagn

The Patriots hold the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They finished last season with a dismal 4-13 record.

Ad

The Patriots reportedly have nine picks in total for this year and here is their full list of selections for the upcoming draft:

Round 1: 4th overall

Round 2: 38th overall

Round 3: 69th overall

Round 3: 77th overall (via ATL)

Round 4: 106th overall

Round 5: 144th overall

Round 7: 217th overall (via TEN)

Round 7: 220th overall

Round 7: 238th overall (via LAC)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.