Tyler Shough kept himself in contention for the starting quarterback role of the New Orleans Saints. He scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.Fans reacted to the play on X.Some thought Shough took advantage of the quarterback battle between him and Spencer Rattler.&quot;Finally a breakaway in the worst QB battle ever??&quot; one fan said. &quot;So the Saints have a QB?&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This is who’s gonna be throwing to Chris Olave huh,&quot;another fan said.Others shared their thoughts on the touchdown.&quot;Great run by Tyler Shough he looks impressive,&quot; a fan tweeted fan. &quot;Shough making defenses look like traffic cones That run was pure highlight material,&quot; another fan tweeted. &quot;He walked in like it was a Sunday stroll,&quot; one fan commented.However, there were fans who were less complementary of Shough.&quot;He so old man,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He's worse,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;vs not 1st string defense, not 2nd, not 3rd, not 4th, but guys i've never heard of b4 in my life. That's all it took for Shough to thrive, and he still looked awful until this drive,&quot; a fan said.Can Tyler Shough win the quarterback battle?The New Orleans Saints are the only team that hasn't named their starting quarterback for the season. The battle is ongoing as the team started its third and final preseason game against the Denver Broncos.The competition is between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. With Saints coach Kellen Moore not making a decision yet, both signal-callers needed a strong performance to secure the QB1 role.Rattler was named the starter on Saturday. However, he did not contribute much, going 5 of 8 for 43 yards. Meanwhile, Shough scored a touchdown and threw for more than 100 yards.Shough's performance likely boosted his chances to be named the Saints' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen who Moore gives the role to, which is expected to be announced soon.