"Finally the diva signed": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart signs $18,970,000 million contract with Bengals

The Shemar Stewart contract drama is finally over, and NFL fans are all over it. After weeks of tension, the No. 17 pick of the 2025 NFL draft has inked a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, which includes a $10.4 million signing bonus.ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared the news on Friday.Fans wasted no time roasting both sides on social media.“Finally the diva signed,” one fan posted.Another chimed in, “He finally came to his senses lol,”One X user sarcastically added, “WE FINALLY DID SOMETHING RIGHT.”More fans shared their reactions to the news of Stewart's signing.&quot;Bengals lose a holdout with a rookie outstanding job,&quot; tweeted another mocking the front office.&quot;A Christmas miracle,&quot; said one more fan.&quot;Let this man be an inspiration for everyone,&quot; commented another.Stewart’s holdout was the talk of training camp as fans and insiders questioned the rookie’s future with the Bengals. The deal slots Stewart well above the No. 32 pick, Josh Simmons, but still around $8 million shy of what No. 10 pick Colston Loveland got.All eyes will now be on whether the Bengals' rookie lives up to the contract. Now that the holdout is officially over, Stewart can finally focus on football.Also read: Insider notes on Bengal drama: Trey Hendrickson's main concern, Shemar Stewart potentially missing rookie season, and moreShemar Stewart contract holdout explainedShemar Stewart's NFL career looked murky before he signed his rookie contract today. The Bengals' rookie was battling contract clauses, which quickly turned into a headline-grabbing holdout.Stewart garnered spotlight when he showed up to the rookie minicamp just to watch, refusing to take the field without a signed deal. His message was clear: no contract, no practice. And when mandatory minicamp rolled around, the tension exploded.&quot;I’ve been doing this most of my whole life, and then all of a sudden it’s gone over something very simple to fix,&quot; Stewart vented. &quot;It’s kind of disappointing.&quot;At the heart of the standoff was a contract clause that would’ve let the Bengals void future guarantees. That didn’t sit well with the 21-year-old. Stewart eventually walked out of minicamp on June 12. But two weeks later, the two sides eventually agreed to a deal.With Stewart finally signed, the Bengals will now turn their attention to striking a deal with their other high-profile holdout, Trey Hendrickson.Also read: &quot;I don’t want to pay him&quot;: Bengals owner Mike Browns gets brutally honest over Shemar Stewart contract situation