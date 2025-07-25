  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Finally the diva signed": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart signs $18,970,000 million contract with Bengals

"Finally the diva signed": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart signs $18,970,000 million contract with Bengals

By Prasen
Published Jul 25, 2025 23:33 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Colin Cowherd doubles down on Browns GM's take on Shedeur Sanders' speeding violations - Source: Imagn

The Shemar Stewart contract drama is finally over, and NFL fans are all over it. After weeks of tension, the No. 17 pick of the 2025 NFL draft has inked a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, which includes a $10.4 million signing bonus.

Ad

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared the news on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans wasted no time roasting both sides on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Finally the diva signed,” one fan posted.
Ad
Another chimed in, “He finally came to his senses lol,”
One X user sarcastically added, “WE FINALLY DID SOMETHING RIGHT.”

More fans shared their reactions to the news of Stewart's signing.

"Bengals lose a holdout with a rookie outstanding job," tweeted another mocking the front office.
"A Christmas miracle," said one more fan.
"Let this man be an inspiration for everyone," commented another.
Ad

Stewart’s holdout was the talk of training camp as fans and insiders questioned the rookie’s future with the Bengals. The deal slots Stewart well above the No. 32 pick, Josh Simmons, but still around $8 million shy of what No. 10 pick Colston Loveland got.

All eyes will now be on whether the Bengals' rookie lives up to the contract. Now that the holdout is officially over, Stewart can finally focus on football.

Ad

Also read: Insider notes on Bengal drama: Trey Hendrickson's main concern, Shemar Stewart potentially missing rookie season, and more

Shemar Stewart contract holdout explained

Shemar Stewart's NFL career looked murky before he signed his rookie contract today. The Bengals' rookie was battling contract clauses, which quickly turned into a headline-grabbing holdout.

Stewart garnered spotlight when he showed up to the rookie minicamp just to watch, refusing to take the field without a signed deal. His message was clear: no contract, no practice. And when mandatory minicamp rolled around, the tension exploded.

Ad
"I’ve been doing this most of my whole life, and then all of a sudden it’s gone over something very simple to fix," Stewart vented. "It’s kind of disappointing."
Ad

At the heart of the standoff was a contract clause that would’ve let the Bengals void future guarantees. That didn’t sit well with the 21-year-old. Stewart eventually walked out of minicamp on June 12. But two weeks later, the two sides eventually agreed to a deal.

With Stewart finally signed, the Bengals will now turn their attention to striking a deal with their other high-profile holdout, Trey Hendrickson.

Also read: "I don’t want to pay him": Bengals owner Mike Browns gets brutally honest over Shemar Stewart contract situation

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications