"Fine like wine": Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee rocks elegant ruched halter neck bodycon for dinner date before Cardinals-49ers showdown

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:22 GMT
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee rocks elegant ruched halter neck bodycon for dinner date (image credit: getty)

Before cheering for Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 3 game, his girlfriend, Charokee Young, enjoyed a date night with him. The professional track and field athlete wore a stylish outfit, and she shared a glimpse with her fans on Instagram.

Young posted pictures in different poses on Sunday, showing off her classy look. It was a mini dress in red wine shade from Oh Polly, and according to the brand's website, cost $75. She paired it with a brown handbag, gold earrings, a bracelet and gold heels.

"Fine like wine," Young wrote.
Even though Arizona fought hard versus San Francisco, it ended up losing 16-15. Harrison recorded three receptions for 44 yards. Young missed out on attending the matchup at Levi's Stadium, but watched her boyfriend's Week 2 game against Carolina, which the Cardinals won 27-22.

Young wore an all-leather outfit featuring a red top and similar-shaded pants. She completed the look with a red handbag and minimalistic accessories.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee Young dropped 5-word reaction to WR getting drafted

Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 in 2024. His selection was celebrated by his girlfriend, Charokee Young, who dropped a five-word reaction in the wide receiver's Instagram post. It featured a handful of pictures from his draft day photoshoot.

"You did it the best," Young wrote.

While it's not clear how long the couple has been dating, they started dropping hints about their relationship in 2023. Young and Harrison went Instagram official when they celebrated Valentine's Day with a tribute to each other.

The couple doesn't regularly post each other online. However, they often go out together, like watching WNBA games or during Cardinals regular season games.

After the Week 3 loss, Arizona will be back in action on Thursday to face the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
