"Finish the f*****g game": Tee Higgins expresses frustration after 4th quarter blunder vs Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins vented his frustration following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals lost 34-27 to fall to 4-7 on the season.

Cincinnati got off to a slow start and trailed 24-6 at the half. However, the Bengals rallied to tie the game, but the Chargers scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left to get the win.

The Bengals had a chance to win the game, but Evan McPherson missed two field goals late in the loss. However, Higgins put the blame on the entire team for not being able to finish off the game.

"I don't think we need to change nothing, we playing hella good football," Higgins said. "If you look at the stats, both sides of the ball, like today, We played hella good football. I don't know what it is, man, we just got to finish. That's the word. That is the word for the week, finish the f*****g game.

"So as long as we do that, we'll be alright. I'm gonna look past this one. Obviously, it's a tough loss. Hats off to those guys over there. Ain't gonna discredit them. They played a hell of a game. We just got to go back, figure it out, and come back next week, two weeks, and finish."

Higgins recorded nine receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Despite the massive game from Higgins, Cincinnati still couldn't win.

With the loss, the Bengals are now 4-7 and likely need to win out to make the playoffs.

Bengals still believe they are a playoff team

Despite Cincinnati being 4-7 on the year, Bengals coach Zac Taylor has confidence the team can be a playoff team.

“We believe in our guys,” Taylor said, via AP. “We’ve got good systems in place, and we’re going to hang in there and support each other and find a way to get this thing done. And if we can get it done, it’s going to be a dang good season.

"It’s not so far what we would have written for ourselves, but I tell you, I stand here today with the utmost belief that we can still get this done on the back half of our schedule.”

The Bengals are on their bye week and will return to the field on Dec. 1 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

